Ninth Annual Drive for Design Contest Challenges Students to Sketch Electrified Jeep® of the Future

Without a nudge from an art teacher, a visit to an art school or just plain luck, some of the world's top automotive designers may never have made their mark in automotive design history.

Mark Trostle, Head of Ram Truck and Mopar Design at Stellantis, wants to change that. Nine years ago, he revived a contest he won as a high school student that helped drive him to where he is today, leading the design efforts for some of the most desired vehicles on the road.

The 2021 Drive for Design contest challenges U.S. high school students in grades 10-12 to sketch an electrified Jeep® vehicle of the future. And, just like in the professional world, there is a level of urgency – entries are due by May 14, 2021. Three students will be named winners from all valid entries received.

"Since the contest began nine years ago, we've been able to connect and help many young artists establish a career path in automotive design," said Trostle. "In fact, we've had previous contestants as summer interns and recently we hired a former winner who is now working in one of the design studios. Regardless of where these students ultimately land, it's rewarding to our team to be able make an impact on someone's career."

To kick off this year's competition, Trostle and Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles will participate in an "Ask Me Anything" Facebook LIVE broadcast. Viewers can submit questions for the live event using the hashtag #DriveforDesign.

Students and parents can also follow the Stellantis North America social media channels to learn about careers in automotive design.

Drive for Design Contest Details

Three sketches will be selected and the winning artists will receive a virtual day of design with leading designers at the Stellantis Design Studios, Wacom and Apple products and a scholarship to attend a four-week summer program at the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit, one of the world's premier colleges for Transportation Design and alma mater for both Trostle and Gilles. The CCS summer program curriculum includes the fundamentals of gestural sketching, drawing automotive concepts in perspective and how to translate designs into 3D models.

For detailed contest rules and information on how to submit sketches, visit www.stellantisdrivefordesign.com.

Drive for Design

Launched in 2013, the Product Design Office created its Drive for Design contest as an innovative way to educate young artists about careers in automotive design. Starting locally in Detroit, Drive for Design has grown to become a national contest that awards talented students with prizes and unique opportunities to further develop their design skills.

CCS

The College for Creative Studies (CCS), located in the heart of Detroit, educates artists and designers to be leaders in the creative professions. A private, fully accredited college, CCS enrolls more than 1,400 students pursuing Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degrees. Students in the BFA program can major in Advertising Design, Art Practice (Fine Arts), Communication Design, Craft & Material Studies, Entertainment Arts, Fashion Accessories Design, Illustration, Interior Design, Photography, Product Design, and Transportation Design, in addition to a dual major Art Education program. Students in the MFA program can major in Color and Materials Design, Interaction Design, Systems Design Thinking, and Transportation Design. The College also offers non-credit courses in the visual arts through its Continuing and Precollege Studies programs and opportunities for youth through its Community Arts Partnerships programs. collegeforcreativestudies.edu

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

