Nippon Express Launches "NX Universal Harmonious Work Warehouse" Project

Introducing Next-generation Mobility Systems into Warehouse Operations to Help Realize Sustainable Society Enabling Diverse Range of Workers to Play Active Roles

TOKYO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has launched an "NX Universal Harmonious Work Warehouse" project and, as a first step, has introduced "next-generation mobility systems" at the Saitama Branch's Kazo Warehouse north of Tokyo.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202409035807-O2-222J2w5q

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202409035807/_prw_PI1fl_hODnQeHl.png

Background

Japan's logistics industry is anticipating a future labor shortage of truck drivers and warehouse staff due to stricter overtime regulations for truck drivers that took effect in April 2024, compounding the pressures already being exerted by a population decline stemming from a falling birthrate and an aging population. Given these circumstances, improving productivity through the introduction of advanced technologies and securing human resources have become major issues.

In response to the changing times and environment surrounding the logistics industry, the NX Group is working to improve workplace environments by promoting the introduction of advanced logistics robots and work-assistance equipment that reduce employees' workloads. Through such efforts, the Group hopes to ensure greater productivity from all workers and to expand into heretofore untapped labor markets, thereby securing an adequate workforce and helping bring about a sustainable society.

Project overview

Nippon Express has launched the "NX Universal Harmonious Work Warehouse" project with the aim of removing barriers for people who have had difficulty working in warehouses by introducing advanced logistics robots and work aids, and thereby improving work environments.

As the first phase of this project, the Company will be introducing short-range mobility systems from WHILL Inc. of Tokyo to ease workloads and improve productivity. By linking these next-generation mobility systems with automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and other unmanned transport equipment, it will even be possible for people with walking difficulties to perform picking and other warehouse operations.

Furthermore, the Company has partnered with Mirairo Inc., an Osaka-based provider of universal design solutions that utilize the perspectives of a diversity of working people, to foster awareness and pave the way for the acceptance of diverse work styles (*).

Nippon Express will gradually expand this initiative to multiple locations and constructing "Universal Harmonious Work Warehouses" capable of accommodating even greater diversity. It will also aim to turn its know-how into solution services at some point in the future.

The NX Group is working to enhance corporate value and solve social issues to realize the Group's long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market." Nippon Express is also striving to establish workplace environments in which a diverse range of employees can maximize their individual abilities while enjoying rewarding and challenging work. Going forward, Nippon Express will continue utilizing DX to revitalize its organization through the active participation of a diverse range of workers, step up its efforts to secure work-ready human resources, and endeavor to enhance its corporate value.

Profiles of partner companies

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409035807-O1-q3j1k2cj.pdf

(*) The Universal Manners Certification Examination sponsored by Mirairo Inc. is recommended, and currently 22 Nippon Express employees have obtained Level 2 certification and 66 have obtained Level 3 certification from the Universal Manners Association of Japan.

About the NX Group:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202409035807-O2-USZ3E3Is.pdf

