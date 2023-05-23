Nirvana Super™ Water Wins Best Functional Drink at Zenith InnoBev Awards

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Super™ Water has taken top honors at the 2023 Zenith InnoBev Awards winning Best Functional Drink at the London awards ceremony on May 16.

Chosen as the Best Functional Drink from among the leading beverage brands in the world, Nirvana Super™ Water also garnered a finalist position in the category of Best Brand Extension and the Nirvana Super™ portfolio was a finalist in the categories of Best Technology Innovation, Best New Brand, and Best New Drink Concept.

Sponsored by Zenith Global and celebrating excellence and innovations across all sectors of the global beverage industry, the InnoBev Award winners were selected by a panel of industry experts from 144 entries.

"We are incredibly proud that Nirvana Super™ Water has been recognized as the Best Functional Drink from among some of the world's largest beverage brands. Our HMB-infused water is an industry differentiator and directly supports the growing demand for truly functional awesome-for-you health and wellness products," said Greg Clark, Nirvana's VP of Strategy and Product Development.

The Nirvana Super™ Water portfolio has our original Orange Essence flavor and three new infused flavors, Cucumber Lime, Orange Peach and Strawberry Basil Lemonade, each designed to aid in recovery and hydration. Nirvana's exclusive myHMB® Clear and Vitamin D3 are combined to support the development of lean muscle mass while also improving your recovery time after physical activity. These unique ingredients paired with our magnesium-forward blend of electrolytes make Nirvana Super™ Water one of the most scientifically supported recovery and hydration drinks on the market.

"Our team has been working around the clock to bring our Nirvana Super™ products to market for our loyal partners, such as CVS, and for consumers looking for next-level functional products," says Leila Khoury, Nirvana's CMO. "Consumers can purchase Nirvana Super™ Water online today and will find our products on retailers' shelves in the coming weeks."

