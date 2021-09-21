Nirvana Water Sciences positions to execute a slam dunk at Expo East

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. ("Nirvana"), is bringing its science-backed infused spring water starting lineup to the City of Brotherly Love, in its first in-person industry convention at Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia, September 22-25.

Legends have emerged from Philadelphia, including Nirvana founding investor and Six-Time NBA All-Star Kyle Lowry. Lowry believes that Nirvana has a game-changing product line. He's confident that Philly will embrace Nirvana HMB spring water just as he has.

Lowry tells us "Whether you shoot hoops for a living, or on the weekend with your kids, Nirvana HMB spring water will help you recover faster and stronger. Nirvana HMB spring water is the next generation of hydration and muscle wellness for everybody and every body."

Industry veteran Mark Zettle advises "Nirvana's national sales team will begin the mainstream market saturation of its health and wellness bottled water product line at Expo East" Nirvana's President of Sales continued "We are looking forward to meeting with industry leaders and setting Nirvana up for a strong selling season."

Nirvana HMB is now rolling out now in CVS and featured retailers across the U.S. Lowry's water of choice is infused with myHMB® Clear, the patented water-soluble form of β-hydroxy β-methylbutyrate is licensed exclusively to Nirvana.

HMB is a natural substance in the body that supports muscle wellness. Over two decades of research and 90 clinical trials have proven its efficacy to:

Enhance Athletic Performance

Boost Muscle Performance

Reduce Muscle Recovery Time

Slow Muscle Degradation

Simply put, Nirvana HMB is muscle wellness in a bottle.

This season, Nirvana Select is also in the lineup, and the electrolyte infused spring water takes hydration to a new level of deliciousness. "Just rolling into retail outlets now, Nirvana Select is already carving out its niche in the electrolyte water market" reports Zettle.

Stop by booth #4163 at Expo East to sample Nirvana's All-Star lineup of infused spring water products.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an active lifestyle brand that seeks to improve health and wellness with a proprietary line of infused functional bottled spring water products.

Nirvana's infused spring water product line represents its foundation of living longer by living stronger™, and is driven by the desire to improve the quality of life by enhancing the body's performance.

