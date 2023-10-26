NISA Unveils Key Insights for Fiduciaries in Partial Annuity Buyout Transactions

News provided by

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

26 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

  • Partial annuity buyout transactions inherently pit two groups of participants against one another: (1) those in the transaction and (2) those remaining within the plan. 
  • NISA uses standard bond math to assist fiduciaries in quantifying the economic cost to each group.
  • Results underscore the importance of fiduciaries considering the "safest available" provider, as measured by NISA's Economic Loss to Beneficiaries (ELB)SM calculation.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC ("NISA") released a new and intuitive economic model that sheds light on the dynamics of Pension Risk Transfers (PRTs), particularly partial annuity buyout transactions and the crucial role of fiduciaries in balancing pension plan participants' interests.

Continue Reading
Who Reaps the Benefit of Competitive PRT Pricing? A Simple Economic Model
View PDF
Who Reaps the Benefit of Competitive PRT Pricing? A Simple Economic Model
Pension Risk Transfers May Be Transferring Risk to Beneficiaries
View PDF
Pension Risk Transfers May Be Transferring Risk to Beneficiaries

In a world where partial annuity buyout transactions inherently pit two groups of plan participants against each other—the participants in the transaction and those remaining within the plan—NISA employs standard bond math to quantify the economic cost to each group. The results underscore the paramount importance of fiduciaries considering the "safest available" provider, as measured by NISA's Economic Loss to Beneficiaries (ELB)SM calculation.

Key Findings:

  • NISA's research reveals that, in nearly all scenarios, fiduciaries seeking to balance the interests of participants should opt for the "safest available" provider, as measured by NISA's ELB measure.
  • NISA's October 2022 analysis titled "Pension Risk Transfers May Be Transferring Risk to Beneficiaries" highlighted the significant credit quality variations among typical PRT providers, as measured by the bond market and the corresponding economic loss to beneficiaries (ELB). The ELB represents the negative externality that impacts plan participants when fiduciaries choose a lower-quality credit PRT provider over the "safest available."
  • In its latest analysis, "Who Reaps the Benefit of Competitive PRT Pricing? A Simple Economic Model," NISA leverages the ELB framework to assist fiduciaries in making informed decisions. This most recent analysis demonstrates why solely selecting the lowest-cost provider may not adequately balance the interests of all stakeholders.

NISA demonstrates that the two participant groups' interests are equitable when the following equation holds:

Bond Spread Difference Between Insurers = % Difference Between Insurers * Sponsor's Bond Spread

If the left-hand side of the equation is greater than the right-hand side, choosing the lower quality, lower cost insurer harms the transferred participants more than the remaining participants—and vice versa if the right-hand side is greater than the left.

David G. Eichhorn, NISA's CEO and Head of Investment Strategies, noted, "Our framework provides fiduciaries with a quantitative, market-based way to balance the competing interests of different participant groups. But perhaps the most valuable conclusion from the analysis is the identification of the extreme inelasticity in the relationship between insurer credit quality and the required transaction discount to choose a lower-quality insurer. In all but extreme situations, selecting the highest quality insurer, irrespective of price, will be the prudent decision."

Please visit our website by clicking here to view additional articles and supporting data regarding PRTs and their impact on beneficiaries.

About NISA Investment Advisors, LLC
NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser, and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. NISA is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of September 30, 2023, NISA managed $249 billion in physical assets and $220 billion in derivative notional value in separate account portfolios. $18.3 billion in Repurchase Agreement notional and underlying assets are reported in both physical assets and derivatives notional value under management.

For more information, visit www.nisa.com and see us on LinkedIn.

Contact: 
Michael Herley for NISA Investment Advisors, LLC
[email protected] or 203-308-1409

SOURCE NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

Also from this source

NISA Launches Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) Credit Risk Monitor

NISA Launches Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) Credit Risk Monitor

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, an industry-leading asset manager of customized strategies for world-leading organizations, announced today the launch ...
NISA Investment Advisors Recognized for Growth in Canadian Market

NISA Investment Advisors Recognized for Growth in Canadian Market

The Canadian Investment Review named NISA Investment Advisors, LLC ("NISA") the "fastest money manager climber — percentage," in its May 16, 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.