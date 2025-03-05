Nisbets Enhances Warehouse Operations with Geekplus Robotics to Strengthen Market Leadership

WARRINGTON, England, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisbets is a highly respected omni-channel distributor of catering equipment and consumables in the UK & Ireland, Northern Europe and Australasia, offering an extensive product range including a wide range of own-brand products to foodservice customers, has successfully deployed Geekplus' mobile robotics solutions at its Avonmouth warehouse, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and safety in the industry. This deployment reinforces Nisbets' position as the go-to supplier for hospitality professionals across the UK and Continental Europe.

The Avonmouth facility, which stores over 12,500 different products, now benefits from enhanced operational flexibility, improved safety, and increased order fulfilment accuracy, enabling timely delivery and greater availability for both B2B and B2C customers. Supported by Geekplus' intelligent system, Nisbets ensures a seamless customer experience with complete transparency and convenience, cementing its reputation as a reliable business partner in the ever-evolving catering equipment market.

Geekplus' advanced fleet of 190 Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), including 39 RS8 robots, 133 P40 robots, and 18 P800 robots, enables Nisbets to handle high-volume order picking with ease. The 33,540 box locations and 600 pallet racks, coupled with four pallet workstations and ten tote workstations, provide the scalability and flexibility needed to anticipate market challenges and adapt to growing customer demands.

The project was carried out together with Geekplus' valued partner AMH Material Handling, whose expertise in warehouse integration ensured seamless connectivity between systems. By installing state-of-the-art conveyor systems, all processes from goods-in to goods-out are connected. Their contribution guarantees the efficiency and reliability of the entire operation, maximizing the benefits of automation for Nisbets.

Justin Collard, Warehouse Manager at Nisbets, added: "Partnering with Geekplus has allowed us to optimise our warehouse operations and improve service to our customers while having a solution that is flexible, scalable and replicable across our estate. The combination of automation and intelligent management systems gives us the flexibility and efficiency required to stay ahead in a dynamic market, helping us strengthen our leadership in catering and hospitality supplies."

"By adopting Geekplus robotics, Nisbets has taken a significant step forward in transforming its warehouse operations," said Simon Houghton, Director of Sales - Northern Europe at Geekplus. "This collaboration ensures that Nisbets can continue to deliver on its promise of operational excellence and faster, more reliable service for its customers."

Barry Pemberton, Sales Director at AMH Material Handling, commented, "Working with Geekplus has been a fantastic experience. Our combined expertise and commitment to innovation have enabled us to create a highly successful project for Nisbets. Together, we've delivered a solution exceeds expectations, showcasing the power of collaboration in driving customer success."

With Geekplus' Robot Management System (RMS), Nisbets gains real-time operational insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities, ensuring continuous improvement and future readiness. This partnership aligns with Nisbets' commitment to providing the best customer experience in the catering and hospitality sector. Geekplus, recognised as the No. 1 Global AMR Leader for six consecutive years (Source: Interact Analysis, The Mobile Robot Market Report (2019–2024)), is proud to support Nisbets in its mission to remain the most trusted name in catering equipment.

