Nissin Cup Noodles® and Zenni® Optical Introduce Ramen Opticals: The First Eyeglasses Specially Designed to Wear While Eating Cup Noodles

"I grew up wearing glasses and understand the steamed-up lens issue all too well," said Brenton Gettmann, Nissin Cup Noodles Assistant Brand Manager. "When I joined Nissin, I heard how pervasive this problem still is among Cup Noodles-lovers and felt compelled to do something about it. We worked tirelessly with the optical engineers and industrial designers at Zenni's state-of-the-art Rx Labs and manufacturing facility to ensure everyone, including glasses-wearing instant ramen noodle lovers can enjoy their Cup Noodles-eating experience."

"We could have stopped with the sleek fan," added Sean Pate, Zenni's Public Relations Director. "But our engineers took it one step further by integrating a detachable fork on the other arm of the frames—so Cup Noodles-loving eyeglass wearers are always prepared, no matter where or when hunger strikes."

During development of the prototype, the two companies also worked with celebrity gamer and Cup Noodles fan Joshua Ovenshire to help refine the design and functionality of the glasses.

"Steamed lenses have long plagued glasses-wearing gamers trying to enjoy Cup Noodles while gaming," said Ovenshire. "It was an honor working with these two innovative companies to finally bring relief—and style—to optically challenged Cup Noodles-loving gamers like myself."

Check out more images and info on the rollout of the revolutionary Ramen Opticals here.

About Zenni

Zenni Optical pioneered the online eyewear business in 2003 to make premium eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in Marin County, California, Zenni offers men, women and children the freedom to express their personal style and individuality through high quality prescription glasses and sunglasses. With its curated collections and thousands of frames, Zenni has sold over than 20 million pairs of glasses since its founding. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. was established by Momofuku Ando in 1958, who invented the first instant ramen noodle. In 1970, he established Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc. in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to U.S. consumers. In 1971, the company invented Cup Noodles and revolutionized the industry by making it possible to package, prepare and serve noodles all in the same container. For 60 years, Nissin Foods has been providing consumers with quick and delicious meal solutions.

In the U.S., Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Hot & Spicy®, Chow Mein, Ramen Bowl, RAOH®, and Souper Meal®, uniquely positioning them to meet the needs of today's busy lifestyles. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience and quality. Learn more at https://nissinfoods.com/ or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

