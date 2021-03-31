According to a nationwide survey, 1 more than 80 percent of ramen lovers still call the brand "Cup O' Noodles" instead of "Cup Noodles," which has been its O'fficial name since 1993. Some say this may be a classic example of the Mandela Effect, an unusual phenomenon where a large group of people remember something differently than how it occurred. 2

"It's been almost 30 years since we changed the name, but thanks to social media monitoring, we realized there's a lot of conversation about the O'," said Jaclyn Park, Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "So, for our 50th anniversary, we decided to end the debate and bring back the O'. We're tired O' fighting it."

To maximize the O'omph of the noodle maker's 50th anniversary, O' focused celebrations in the great states of O'hio, O'klahoma and O'regon are being considered, and there may also be collaborations with other iconic O' brands and celebrities.

To stay up-to-date on all things O', follow Cup O' Noodles on Instagram .

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan. In 1970, they established Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc. in Gardena, California introducing ramen noodles to U.S. consumers. In 1971, Cup Noodle was launched in Japan, and then launched as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by making it possible to package, prepare and serve noodles all in the same container. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has been providing consumers with quick and delicious meal solutions. In the U.S., Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Top Ramen®, Cup O' Noodles, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Top Ramen® Bowl, Hot & Spicy, Chow Mein, RAOH, and Souper Meal®, uniquely positioning them to meet the needs of today's busy lifestyles. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality.

1 Nissin Foods' Google Survey of 1,500 U.S. consumers aged 18+ fielded March 18 - 27, 2021

2 Source: https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/mandela-effect

SOURCE Nissin Foods

Related Links

https://nissinfoods.com/

