Nissin Foods® Introduces First-Ever Soupless Cup Noodles to Fans Across America: Cup Noodles® Stir Fry

"At Nissin Foods, we value consumer feedback and are always looking to deliver new and exciting taste experiences to our growing fan base. After learning from consumers that they loved the idea of bringing Cup Noodles and stir fry flavors together, we knew we had to deliver," said Jackie Park, Vice President of Marketing for Nissin Foods. "With the introduction of Cup Noodles Stir Fry, fans have yet another delicious reason to keep coming back to the Cup Noodles brand."

Cup Noodles Stir Fry is making history in the U.S. as the first Cup Noodles product that is not a soup. This product lineup is the newest offering from Cup Noodles since the 2017 launch of Cup Noodles Very Veggie, the first instant noodle cup with one full serving of vegetables. Cup Noodles Stir Fry comes in three exciting flavors, including Korean BBQ, Teriyaki Beef, and vegetarian friendly Sweet Chili, all of which are free of added MSG. Additionally, to create a seamless meal experience from start to finish, each package includes a unique variety of high-quality vegetables for added flavor and texture.

Cup Noodles Stir Fry can be found in Walmart stores nationwide beginning in September and in additional retailers in December.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan. In 1970, they started Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc. in Gardena, California introducing ramen noodles to U.S. consumers. In 1971, the company invented Cup Noodles, and revolutionized the industry by making it possible to package, prepare and serve noodles all in the same container. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has been providing consumers with quick and delicious meal solutions.

In the U.S., Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles®, Cup Noodles Very Veggie™, Hot & Spicy, Chow Mein, Ramen Bowl, RAOH®, and Souper Meal®, uniquely positioning them to meet the needs of today's busy lifestyles. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality.

