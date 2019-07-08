Nissin Foods® Top Ramen® Now Available in Convenient, Microwavable Bowl for On-the-Go Enjoyment

"As the original instant ramen in the U.S. since 1970, Top Ramen has become a cherished household staple across the nation." said Gary Lai, Director of Marketing for Nissin Foods. "We noticed that most of our consumers were only able to enjoy their delicious Top Ramen at home, seeing as they needed a stove to cook the meal. Now, Top Ramen Bowl has simplified the preparation process – only requiring water and a microwave – which allows our fans to enjoy their favorite meal on-the-go to better suit their active lifestyles."

To provide the customization for Top Ramen like consumers would find at home, each Top Ramen Bowl includes a sauce/oil pouch and vegetables that further bring the flavors to life. With 40% of pillow users adding something to their ramen, such as vegetables, hot sauce, meat or any additional toppings1, consumers have the option to create a delicious two-in-one mix of flavors on-the-go by layering on the complimentary sauce. The lineup features the traditional seasoning from the Original Top Ramen with no added MSG and reduced sodium content, building on the recent success of the Top Ramen recipe change in 2017. Furthermore, with less than 5% of brands currently doing so, Nissin is paving the way in the current bowl category by offering non-spicy, savory options to consumers.

"The current instant ramen bowl segment appeals to spicy consumers with 95% of flavors being spicy, despite 75% of noodle cup consumers preferring non-spicy flavors," Lai added. "Consumers need a wider, more broadly appealing range of flavors to meet their preferences. As a household ramen brand, we believe it's our responsibility to fill the gap."

Top Ramen Bowls are available in three delicious flavors: Chicken, Shrimp, and Soy Sauce. The Top Ramen Bowl Soy Sauce flavor is vegetarian, continuing the brand's efforts to reach a larger demographic. Consumers can find the new product on store shelves nationwide starting this month, including Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, ShopRite, Weis, Dollar General, 99 Cents Only, and Amazon.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Food Products Co. Ltd. was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan. In 1970, they established Nissin Foods (USA) Co., Inc. in Gardena, California introducing ramen noodles to U.S. consumers. In 1971, the company invented Cup Noodles, and revolutionized the industry by making it possible to package, prepare and serve noodles all in the same container. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has been providing consumers with quick and delicious meal solutions.

In the U.S., Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles®, Cup Noodles Very Veggie™, Hot & Spicy, Chow Mein, Ramen Bowl, RAOH®, and Souper Meal®, uniquely positioning them to meet the needs of today's busy lifestyles. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality.

