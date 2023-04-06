NISSIN FOODS USA POWERS HEADQUARTERS WITH RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS

The Leader of Instant Ramen Installs Solar Panels and Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Reinforcing its Good Neighbor Commitment

GARDENA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA , the creator of Top Ramen® and Cup Noodles®, demonstrates its commitment to preserve the environment and address climate change with the installation of solar panels and EV charging stations at the company's USA headquarters in Gardena, California. These are the latest sustainability investments implemented by Nissin Foods as part of its EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030 , designed to reduce its overall environmental impact with a pledge to minimize CO 2 emissions by 30% by 2030.

Nissin Foods established the EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030 in 2020 as a long-term environmental strategy to effectively utilize resources in activities aimed at realizing a sustainable society. The company has expanded its commitment with the completion of a 276 kilo-Watt solar panel installation by SunGreen Systems to power 100% of the electricity for the corporate office, and the addition of six EV charging stations at the Gardena headquarters for employees with electric vehicles. As part of the strategy, the company has undertaken a range of efforts as part of a new "Manufacture with Green Energy'' initiative to supplement the electricity used in Nissin Foods manufacturing process with renewable energy ultimately lowering environmental impact.

"The implementation of renewable energy solutions at our headquarters represents our progress toward achieving Nissin Foods' environmental targets and commitment to procuring 100% renewable electricity for business activities," said Michael Price, President and CEO, Nissin Foods USA. "Our employees care about the enviroment and we introduced EV charging stations as a way to support our employees investments. The installation of EV charging stations supports our greater green energy initiatives while also creating a corporate culture of making smart, environmentally-considerate choices personally and professionally to build a more sustainable future."

Nissin Foods conducts various programs that help solve challenges beyond its facilities and footprint. The solar power generation efforts serve as another aspect of the Nissin Foods Good Neighbor Initiative, a program that invests in various goodwill programs and is dedicated to making a positive contribution throughout Gardena and the surrounding Los Angeles-based communities.

"I am extremely grateful of Nissin Foods' commitment to be more environmentally friendly. Their pledge to preserve the environment by installing solar panels and EV charging stations is genuinely commendable," stated Mayor Cerda of The City of Gardena. "Nissin Foods is setting the example for other Gardena businesses and the City of Gardena is extremely proud to have them in our community."

Impacting the negative effects of climate change by manufacturing with green electricity is a key area of focus for the EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030. The solar power solutions at the Gardena Headquarters is one of many green initiatives Nissin Foods plans to unveil in the coming years to lower its environmental impact.

To learn more about Nissin Foods EARTH FOOD CHALLENGE 2030 , visit: https://www.nissin.com/en_jp/sustainability/feature/efc2030/

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

