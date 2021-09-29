Nita Patel Elected IEEE Computer Society 2023 President

Patel is active with multiple IEEE CS committees, the IEEE Industry Engagement Committee, several IEEE Women in Engineering committees, and the IEEE New Hampshire executive committee. She will serve as the 2023 IEEE CS president for a one-year term beginning 1 January 2023. The president oversees IEEE CS programs and operations and is a nonvoting member of most IEEE CS program boards and committees.

Patel garnered 3,277 votes, compared with 1,791 votes cast for Dimitrios Serpanos, who is a professor at the University of Patras and the president of the Computer Technology Institute, Greece. The 2021 election had a 14.01% turnout with 5,238 ballots cast. The turnout percentage was lower than the 2020 election, which had a 16.36% turnout (6,620 ballots cast), and the 2019 election, which had a 15.10% turnout (5,949 ballots cast).

2022 FIRST VICE PRESIDENT

Riccardo Mariani—Vice President of Industry Safety at NVIDIA and IEEE CS first vice president chairing the IEEE CS Standards Activities Board—was re-elected first vice president with 2,866 votes. David Lomet—founder and retired manager of Microsoft's Database Research Group—garnered 2,150 votes.

2022 SECOND VICE PRESIDENT

David S. Ebert—Associate Vice President for Research and Partnerships, Gallogly Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and director of the Data Institute for Societal Challenges at the University of Oklahoma—was elected second vice president with 2,919 votes. Ramalatha Marimuthu, PhD in electrical engineering who retired after 34 years in teaching at Kumaraguru College of Technology, garnered 2,098 votes.

BOARD OF GOVERNORS

The six elected members of the Board of Governors for the term beginning 1 January 2022 are:

Saurabh Bagchi , Purdue University (1,970 votes)

, (1,970 votes) Charles (Chuck) Hansen , University of Utah (2,540 votes)

, (2,540 votes) Carlos Jimenez-Gomez , international consultant (1,993 votes)

, international consultant (1,993 votes) Daniel S. Katz , National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), University of Illinois (2,374 votes)

, National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), (2,374 votes) Shixia Liu , Tsinghua University (2,122 votes)

, Tsinghua University (2,122 votes) Cyril Onwubiko , Pearson Plc (1,981 votes)

Results for other Board of Governors candidates:

Song Guo , Hong Kong Polytechnic University (1,597 votes)

, Hong Kong Polytechnic University (1,597 votes) Michael G. (Mike) Hinchey , University of Limerick, Ireland (1,781 votes)

, University of Limerick, (1,781 votes) Harold Javid , Microsoft (1,686 votes)

, Microsoft (1,686 votes) John Johnson , Campbell Soup (1,630 votes)

, Campbell Soup (1,630 votes) Joaquim Armando Pires Jorge , University of Lisbon, Portugal (1,693 votes)

, University of (1,693 votes) Rick Kazman , University of Hawaii at Mānoa (1,611 votes)

, at Mānoa (1,611 votes) Abraham (Avi) Mendelson , Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (1,441 votes)

, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology (1,441 votes) Xian-He Sun, Illinois Institute of Technology (1,182 votes)

Candidates on the ballot are selected by the IEEE CS Nominations Committee or by petition. The Nominations Committee accepts nominations from members until March of the current year and presents its nominations to the Board of Governors for final slate approval.

Results of the 2021 IEEE CS election will be published in the December issue of Computer .

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional careers. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. Visit computer.org for more information.

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society

Related Links

http://www.computer.org

