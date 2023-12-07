Nitin Vartak promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Alpha Omega

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega announced the promotion of Nitin Vartak as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Since first joining Alpha Omega in 2018, Vartak has served as Director of Solutions and most recently Vice President of Technology. In this new capacity, he'll be responsible for leading the solution vision and mission-focused strategy of Alpha Omega, fully implementing our capability Centers of Excellence, and leading the development of IP to drive innovation. With nearly twenty years' experience designing and integrating technical solutions across the Federal and commercial sectors, Vartak is poised to drive digital strategy in service of Alpha Omega's customers within the National Security, Foreign Affairs, and Climate Science domains.

Nitin Vartak, Chief Technology Officer

"With so much at stake for our Federal customers, I am honored to apply my expertise in cloud, digital modernization, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence," said Vartak. "As CTO of our rapidly growing organization, I will have a dual focus on both our customers' missions and pursuing innovation and excellence so that we may continue to serve our country and its citizens."

Alpha Omega was founded seven years ago by CEO Gautam Ijoor. Growing to over $140 million in annual revenue, Alpha Omega was awarded $468 million in new contracts and increased staff by 49% over the past year. Vartak's new role as CTO is part of Alpha Omega's leadership expansion that is strategically defining roles and focusing on organizational maturity, customer experience and relationships, quality, and talent management.

"Nitin has been an instrumental part of Alpha Omega's growth and has also been the driving force behind our solution CoEs, IP development, and delivery methodology," said Chief Operating Officer Mike Deutsch. "His elevation to CTO will enable Alpha Omega to execute our core strategy of combining market-leading capabilities with deep domain expertise to develop real solutions to our Agency partners' most pressing challenges"

Vartak holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Mumbai. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Amazon Web Services Architect, and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) practitioner.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, innovative intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Digital Modernization, Intelligent Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration