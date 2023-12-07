Nitin Vartak promoted to Chief Technology Officer at Alpha Omega

News provided by

Alpha Omega Integration

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega announced the promotion of Nitin Vartak as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Since first joining Alpha Omega in 2018, Vartak has served as Director of Solutions and most recently Vice President of Technology. In this new capacity, he'll be responsible for leading the solution vision and mission-focused strategy of Alpha Omega, fully implementing our capability Centers of Excellence, and leading the development of IP to drive innovation. With nearly twenty years' experience designing and integrating technical solutions across the Federal and commercial sectors, Vartak is poised to drive digital strategy in service of Alpha Omega's customers within the National Security, Foreign Affairs, and Climate Science domains.

Continue Reading
Nitin Vartak, Chief Technology Officer
Nitin Vartak, Chief Technology Officer

"With so much at stake for our Federal customers, I am honored to apply my expertise in cloud, digital modernization, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence," said Vartak. "As CTO of our rapidly growing organization, I will have a dual focus on both our customers' missions and pursuing innovation and excellence so that we may continue to serve our country and its citizens."

Alpha Omega was founded seven years ago by CEO Gautam Ijoor. Growing to over $140 million in annual revenue, Alpha Omega was awarded $468 million in new contracts and increased staff by 49% over the past year. Vartak's new role as CTO is part of Alpha Omega's leadership expansion that is strategically defining roles and focusing on organizational maturity, customer experience and relationships, quality, and talent management.

"Nitin has been an instrumental part of Alpha Omega's growth and has also been the driving force behind our solution CoEs, IP development, and delivery methodology," said Chief Operating Officer Mike Deutsch. "His elevation to CTO will enable Alpha Omega to execute our core strategy of combining market-leading capabilities with deep domain expertise to develop real solutions to our Agency partners' most pressing challenges"

Vartak holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Mumbai. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Amazon Web Services Architect, and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) practitioner. 

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, innovative intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Digital Modernization, Intelligent Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomega.com.

SOURCE Alpha Omega Integration

Also from this source

Alpha Omega Becomes One of Few Companies to Achieve AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner Status, Elevating Cloud Computing

Alpha Omega Becomes One of Few Companies to Achieve AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner Status, Elevating Cloud Computing

Alpha Omega, is proud to announce that we are recognized as an Advanced Tier Service Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Alpha Omega's promotion to ...
Alpha Omega and Dynamo Technologies Win $70 Million Contract with USDA's OCIO Information Security Center (ISC) Cyber Security Operations

Alpha Omega and Dynamo Technologies Win $70 Million Contract with USDA's OCIO Information Security Center (ISC) Cyber Security Operations

Alpha Omega and their CTA partner Dynamo Technologies (Team DAO) have been awarded a 5-year, $70 million contract award with the United States...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.