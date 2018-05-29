Nitric Acid Market Size Worth $14.0 Billion by 2022 | CAGR 1.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.



Growing need for high yield in order to meet demands of ever-rising population is creating an upswing in the use of synthetic fertilizers, which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market. Growth in chemical processing industry, particularly in developing countries including China and India, is likely to further fuel the demand for nitric acid.

Ammonium nitrate fertilizer is estimated to be the largest application segment throughout the forecast period due to increasing demand from the agriculture sector coupled with lack of regulations regarding use of nitrate-based fertilizers in some developing countries.

Asia Pacific was the leading market for nitric acid in 2013 on account of strong presence of the chemical and fertilizer industries in the region. Stringent regulations in Europe and North America pertaining to the use of synthetic fertilizers have resulted in shift of demand to emerging economies such as China and India. Central & South American countries, including Mexico and Brazil, are also projected to have strong growth prospects in light of increasing number of chemical companies.

Spiraling demand for food and favorable government initiatives are leading to rapid expansion in the agriculture industry in India, China, and Brazil, which in turn is poised to stoke the growth of the market. Rising demand for bio-based fertilizers owing to increasing environmental concerns is projected to have a negative impact on the market. However, high demand for ammonium nitrate as a fertilizer will continue to keep the growth of the nitric acid market strong.

Nitric Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Fertilizers, Adipic Acid, Nitrobenzene, Toulene di-isocynate, Nitrochlorobenzene), By Region, Vendor Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of revenue, the fertilizers application is anticipated to reach USD 11,257.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2015 to 2022

by 2022, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2015 to 2022 In terms of revenue, Toulene di-isocynate application is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period

Adipic acid held 3.7% of the global market in 2015 and is expected to reach 3.9% by 2022

The North America nitric acid market is anticipated to reach USD 1,811.7 million by 2022

nitric acid market is anticipated to reach by 2022 Asia Pacific is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period, owing to rapid developments in the agriculture sector

is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period, owing to rapid developments in the agriculture sector Some of the key companies present in the market are DuPont; BASF; The Dow Chemical Company; Agrium Inc.; Omnia Holdings; Apache Nitrogen Products Inc.; and CF.

Grand View Research has segmented the global nitric acid market report on the basis of application and region:

Nitric Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

Fertilizers

Adipic Acid

Nitrobenzene

Toulene di-isocynate

Nitrochlorobenzene

Others

Nitric Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

North America U.S.

Western Europe Germany

Central & Eastern Europe Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Oceania

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Qatar

