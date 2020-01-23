NITV Federal Services Wins Lawsuit Against Herring/Dektor Corporation: Awarded Nearly One Million in Damages and Permanent Court Injunction

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NITV Federal Services (https://www.cvsa1.com/) recently announced the successful completion of litigation levied against Arthur Herring/Dektor Corporation, a Pennsylvania business specializing in the manufacture of, and training for, voice lie-detection equipment. The lawsuit alleged defamation, deception, false advertising, business disparagement, tortious Interference and unfair trade practices. The lawsuit was pursued by NITV FS as a way to protect both its intellectual property and its patented product, the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (an advanced technology that replaces the old polygraph) as well as its reputation. The court issued a clear victory to NITV FS on December 16, 2019.

NITV Federal Services

The court entered a permanent injunction against the defendants and its employees (Dektor Corporation) from transmitting, in any way, the defamatory information originally revealed in the suit, and also awarded NITV FS nearly a million dollars in damages. The following is a relevant excerpt from the conclusion of the permanent injunction:

"Plaintiff's Motion for Entry of Permanent Injunction Against Defendants [de 134] is GRANTED. Defendants, their shareholders, directors, officers, agents, servants, employees, successors, assigns, affiliates, joint venturers, and any and all other persons in active concert, in privity with them are PERMANENTLY ENJOINED from: Sending or transmitting any e-mails, text messages, letters, or other written correspondence to any entity (including any law enforcement agency or government agency) or person which contains any false or disparaging remarks or statements about Plaintiff, its CVSA product, or Plaintiff's founder/President, Charles Humble. To avoid any doubt, this restriction specifically includes, but is not limited to…."

The full text of the court's ruling is public information and may be accessed online at NITV FS's website, cvsa1.com. The court further stated that "violations of the permanent injunction will be treated very seriously." NITV FS asks that any such information received by agencies from Herring/Dektor that violates this injunction be forwarded and reported immediately to nitvfs@cvsa1.com.

About NITV Federal Services: Excellence in Technology, Training, and Service®

Founded in 1988 by the father of modern forensic voice stress analysis technology, Dr. Charles Humble, NITV FS has since worked hard to become the worldwide leader in voice stress analysis technology. NITV Federal Services' philosophy is based on the belief that human capabilities can be augmented and enhanced by innovative technology. Over the past few decades, NITV FS has become the gold standard in the truth-verification industry, through continued rigorous research and development. NITV FS continues to provide the equipment and training trusted by a wide variety of law enforcement professionals across the country. To learn more, please visit: www.CVSA1.com.

