Nium Names New C-Suite Hires to Lead Next Era of Global Payments Infrastructure

New CTO, CMO and CRCO will drive growth by optimizing global money movement at the intersection of AI, stablecoin, and programmable money

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the leading real-time cross-border payments infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of three new C-suite hires to help drive growth strategy as digital assets and AI reshape the global payments landscape. Sekhar Cidambi, Chief Technology Officer, Amaresh Mohan, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, and Danielle Gotkis, Chief Marketing Officer will play key roles in advancing Nium's strategic focus on capturing the convergence of AI, stablecoin and programmable money in order to help clients access the most intelligent, reliable form of global money movement.

As money movement expands to include stablecoins, tokenized assets, and AI-driven transactions, the company is strengthening its executive leadership team with the appointment of financial services and technology veterans who will continue to define the standard for global payments technology. With a payout network already spanning more than 190 countries, over 40 regulatory licences, and supporting over $50B in annual transaction volume for banks, financial institutions, travel companies, payroll providers, and platforms, Nium's next phase of growth will focus on transforming infrastructure for cross-border money movement amid technological change.

"Sekhar, Danielle, and Amaresh have proven they can build, scale, and execute in environments where the margin for error is zero," commented Prajit Nanu, Founder and CEO of Nium. "They're joining at the exact moment when payments infrastructure needs to be reimagined — not incrementally improved. That's the mandate, and they have the track record to deliver it."

Sekhar Cidambi, Chief Technology Officer, will oversee Nium's global technology organization, including platform engineering, network resilience, and real-time payments innovation with a focus on AI, stablecoin and programmable money. With more than two decades of experience building large-scale financial and technology systems at Coinbase, Visa, FIS/Atelio, Amazon, and Symantec, he brings deep technical rigor and operational discipline to support Nium's continued expansion as critical global infrastructure.

Danielle Gotkis, Chief Marketing Officer, will lead Nium's global marketing strategy, brand, and go-to-market execution. Gotkis is a fintech and marketing veteran with nearly two decades of experience, including senior leadership roles at dLocal, Recurly, Feedzai, PayNearMe, and Pecan AI. She brings a proven track record of building category-defining fintech brands, driving growth across global markets, and architecting market leadership at critical inflection points that have transformed the trajectories of the companies she has helped lead.

Amaresh Mohan, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, will lead Nium's global risk and compliance function, overseeing enterprise risk management, regulatory strategy, and governance. With over 25 years of experience across fintech and financial services, including senior roles at Stripe, PayPal, and GoTo, he brings a proven track record of turning regulatory strength into a commercial advantage in complex, multi-jurisdiction environments.

"These strategic appointments build on the strong foundation our leadership team has established. World-class payments infrastructure demands excellence across technology, governance, and go-to-market execution, and with Sekhar, Amaresh, and Danielle in place, we have the team to deliver on all three as we define the next era of global money movement." Nanu added.

Gotkis and Cidambi will be based in Nium's San-Francisco Co-HQ and Mohan will be based out of Nium's Singapore Co-HQ.

