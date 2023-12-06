Nividous and RCG Global Services Focus on Empowering Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations with Intelligent Automation Solutions

This strategic collaboration focuses on helping healthcare and life sciences organizations adopt a holistic approach to automation-driven digital transformation initiatives. The aim is to help them accelerate transformation efforts to gain a competitive edge, improve patient experience, and enhance their bottom-line results.

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous and RCG Global Services are pleased to announce their strategic focus, with a shared mission to help organizations achieve operational excellence and peak efficiency as part of overall digital and business transformation in the healthcare and life sciences ecosystem.

Together, this collaborative effort intends to help organizations solve intricate business challenges by harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Low-code Process Orchestration, along with strong domain and industry expertise, all while delivering exceptional return on investment (ROI). The overarching goal is to augment human work experience by equipping individuals with intelligent automation tools that encourage innovation, creativity, and heightened productivity.

RCG Global Services brings industry experience and deep expertise in data engineering, architecture, AI, and digital strategy, delivering exceptional business outcomes for healthcare and life sciences organizations. Nividous contributes its unique approach to intelligent automation through a robust, user-friendly platform that comprehensively combines the capabilities of RPA, AI, and Low-code Process Automation. Together, with an emphasis on faster time-to-value, the partnership is focused on meeting organizations where they are in the automation and digital transformation journey – from inaugural efforts to enterprise scale.

Here are the primary areas of focus for this strategic partnership that enables healthcare and life sciences organizations, including payors, providers, pharmaceutical firms, health tech, and other industry players, to address current and future needs, ultimately securing their future:

  • Holistic value delivery: Taking a holistic approach, we leverage an integrated platform designed for end-to-end business process automation. Combined with RCG's business-centric and agile implementation approach, the platform facilitates the development of a cost-effective and efficient digital workforce. This enables organizations to focus on their core business, improve healthcare professionals and customer experience, and optimize the cost of ownership. For example, coding and billing process automation can optimize administrative costs and accelerate the provider's revenue cycle.
  • Digital stewardship: Through this partnership, RCG and Nividous bring together a pragmatic approach to digital transformation, allowing clients to adopt rapid intelligent automation. This ensures organizations can move forward on their digital agenda irrespective of their current state of technology landscape and legacy challenges. For example, patient record processing through intelligent content automation can digitize the claims filing process without a complete revamp of claims platforms.
  • Improved care and patient safety: RCG and Nividous aim to go beyond organizational benefits and help reshape patient care by infusing AI and automation-driven solutions into healthcare workflows. For example, improving personalized care and treatment monitoring and accurately identifying and reporting patient safety indicators.

"At RCG Global Services, we recognize that the future of healthcare demands digital transformation and intelligent automation that works seamlessly with human expertise. Our partnership with Nividous is more than a synergy of technologies; it's a commitment to empowering healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver unparalleled patient care and operational excellence." Dr. Rob Nelson, Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, RCG Global Services."

Erik Galardi, Director of Channel Partnerships at Nividous, emphasizes, "In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, modern business operations are progressively transitioning towards digitization and intelligence. Nonetheless, many healthcare and life sciences are entangled in manual processes, fragmented systems, and operational inefficiencies. Nividous and RCG Global are committed to empowering the healthcare and life sciences industry in this period of transformation by solving their unique business problems with the most advanced AI and business process automation tools, supported by our robust strategy execution expertise."

About Nividous

Nividous, a global intelligent automation company, is passionate about enabling organizations to work at their peak efficiency.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

About RCG Global Services

RCG is a global provider of digital transformation consulting services, combining digital strategy and modern cloud and data technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes for customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization. RCG helps customers ignite transformational thinking and unlock new value throughout their journey to achieve their digital ambitions.

RCG serves Fortune 1000 enterprise clients across a range of markets, with special emphasis on the consumer, financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries. RCG is based in Iselin, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States and offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India. For more information, please visit rcgglobalservices.com.

