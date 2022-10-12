Nividous Launches Enhanced IDP Capabilities within its Integrated Intelligent Automation Platform

The native Business Process Management (BPM) component within the Nividous platform remains vital for all IDP-led business process automation. The BPM component adds workflow capabilities to allow businesses to automate any complex process end-to-end (even those that necessarily include humans).

Nividous invests heavily in its R&D efforts and constantly works towards simplifying the overall experience of using its intelligent automation platform which is consistently shown to be very fast to implement and easy to learn. Nividous plans to introduce more domain specific IDP solutions, including insurance and healthcare and support for multi-page data extraction.

Find out more about IDP and how Nividous can help you with this technology here .

About Nividous

Nividous helps you to unleash the true potential of your workforce by humanizing work with its intelligent automation platform.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes around the world.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence (CoE).

