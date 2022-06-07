Nividous to Sponsor at Intelligent Automation Week in Chicago

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Nividous will be sponsoring and exhibiting at Intelligent Automation Week in Chicago, July 27-29, 2022. Intelligent Automation Week is the largest event in the Intelligent Automation industry and is dedicated to providing attendees with the tools, talent, and business connections to drive automation journeys forward.

This innovative event is filled with workshops, main stage presentations, and networking and provides a collaborative environment for industry professionals to improve problem-solving skills, gain a competitive advantage over competitors, and transform business operations.

In today's day and age, process automation has become a condition of survival. Nividous' aim is to help businesses work at their peak efficiency and succeed with their digital transformation goals with our Intelligent Automation platform. The Nividous team is looking forward to participating in the event, connecting with industry professionals from around the world, and understanding the automation needs of attendees.

Nividous has helped companies across different verticals, including but not limited to banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and life sciences, offering vertical solutions to help empower companies to operate with agility and flexibility. One of the key differentiators of the Nividous platform is that Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Business Process Management (BPM) capabilities are natively developed within the platform. This key differentiator has enabled Nividous to help our customers meet their end-to-end automation needs.

Join the Nividous team at Intelligent Automation Week July 27-29, where professional leaders are able to connect, collaborate, and drive their automation journey forward.

If you wish to schedule a meeting with the Nividous team at Intelligent Automation Week, please email us directly at [email protected] or call +1 (442) 444 2767. We would be happy to address any questions you may have and share more details about our vertical solutions.

About Nividous

Nividous, a global intelligent automation company, is passionate about enabling organizations to work at their peak efficiency. From the very beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses to achieve holistic automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes around the world.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also offers end-to-end professional services that include process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

