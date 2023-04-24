Winner will spend bulk of lottery prize money on vacations and trips to Disney for grandkids

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket , the #1 lottery app in the U.S.,* announced that a 50-year-old grandmother of ten from Gloucester County, New Jersey won $1 million after using the app to order a $2 Powerball lottery ticket on her phone. This is Jackpocket's 28th person to win $1 million or more on a single ticket to date and the app's fourth millionaire so far in 2023.

NJ Grandmother of 10 Wins $1M Powerball Prize With Jackpocket

The lucky individual woke up at 3 a.m. and saw an email alerting her of her win, but at the time, she didn't think it was real. Then, after a double take, she realized she was a big winner! After that, she couldn't go back to sleep and was pacing around until around 7 a.m., when she called her friend to tell her the news. "I didn't believe it at first. But when I realized it was for real, I was pretty happy!"

Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five regular numbers drawn on April 15, 2023, 1-33-34-56-59, just missing the red Powerball number. She "had a feeling to play" before she ordered her tickets and ended up winning big!

She plans to spend the bulk of the winnings on her grandchildren, including the youngest who is turning two next month. She mentioned vacations and trips to Disney are in their future.

To date, she is one of nine New Jersey-specific players to win over a million dollars using Jackpocket. Since the app's launch in 2021, there have been over 255 thousand Jackpocket winners in New Jersey who have claimed a total of $59.5 million in lottery prizes. Nationwide, more than 1.5 million individuals have won using Jackpocket, totaling over $270 million in prizes.

