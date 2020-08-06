NJ: Long Beach Island and Cape May Among Priciest U.S. Summer Destinations

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two New Jersey cities are among the most expensive summer destinations in the United States, according to a survey conducted by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared U.S. destinations based on the cost of lodging during August 2020. Only hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars and located close to the beach or in the city center were considered.



Long Beach Island, NJ ranks 3rd most expensive overall with an average rate of $295 per night for the least expensive double room. Cape May, NJ, an oceanside resort area known for its stately Victorian houses, is a bit more affordable at an average of $253 per night.

Montauk, New York and Nantucket, Massachusetts top the list with overnight rates of $348 and $314, respectively.

California's most expensive summer destination is Huntington Beach, which ranks 7th most expensive in the U.S. at a nightly rate of $235. Three more Massachusetts cities—Provincetown, Chatham and Martha's Vineyard—made it into the Top 10.

How has COVID-19 impacted hotel rates? Looking at the 20 most expensive summer destinations of 2019, hotel rates are down by about 10% on average from 2019. While certain destinations such as Saratoga Springs ($152) and Santa Monica ($163) are significantly more affordable, others like Long Beach Island and Nantucket are even more expensive compared to last year.



The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in the U.S. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's lowest-priced double room for between August 1–31, 2020.

Montauk (NY) $348 Nantucket (MA) $314 Long Beach Island (NJ) $295 Martha's Vineyard (MA) $294 Cape May (NJ) $253 Chatman (MA) $238 Huntington Beach (CA) $235 Provincetown (MA) $230 Rehoboth Beach (DE) $223 Pismo Beach (CA) $210

For the full results of the survey, check:

https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/summer20.html

Press Contact, Charlotte Smith, [email protected], +1-805-308-9660

(for all questions related to survey, please send email)

SOURCE Cheaphotels.org