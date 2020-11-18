NJFX Boosts Its Interconnection Ecosystem with New and Diverse United Fiber & Data Fiber Route

UFD's diverse network connects its dense fiber footprint in New York/New Jersey Metro to Ashburn, Virginia, and provides customers the capability to deploy UFD's diverse route as a primary or redundant path, without having to double the distance and latency via routes that traverse further west. Customers are now able to leverage UFD's unique route from Ashburn, VA and extend their global reach from the NJFX CLS in Wall Township, NJ, with options to traverse four independent subsea cable systems including TGN1, TGN2, Seabras, and HAVFRUE/AEC2 - interconnecting North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. In addition, NJFX's robust ecosystem offers a critical interconnection hub with direct access to more than 10 terrestrial backhaul fiber routes across North America.

"It's a huge benefit for our CLS ecosystem to have UFD deploy the most unique and diverse route from NJFX to Ashburn, Virginia," states Felix Seda, General Manager for NJFX. "And since this is a brand-new fiber build with the latest fiber technology and equipment, it is inherently a very fast route. NJFX has developed a critical mass in terms of our connectivity ecosystem, and we look forward to further growth and expanded capabilities of up to 600G from UFD."

"United Fiber & Data is excited to bring our geographically diverse fiber network and flexible, low latency lit services of 10G and 100G to provide secure, high capacity network connectivity to NJFX and its clients," said Christopher Lodge, COO and interim CEO of United Fiber & Data. "United Fiber & Data's fiber infrastructure and scalable capacity on its unique route and the ability to turn up services quickly positions us to be the provider of choice for secure, high capacity, low latency network connectivity."

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and campus in Wall, NJ. This unique campus is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras. The building is the subsea cable landing of HAVFRUE/AEC2 this year as well as Wall-LI in the future. High and low-density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support.

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data (UFD) is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing secure, high-capacity, geographically diverse fiber optic connections and fully managed optical wavelength services in the northeastern United States. United Fiber & Data provides high-capacity pathway diversity far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. United Fiber & Data's diverse fiber optic network includes a wholly owned and operated high fiber count metro network including over 70 miles of laterals with over 375 buildings on net in New York City and a newly constructed long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia.

