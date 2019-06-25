NJFX Enables True Diversity for the LATAM Market Through Its Partnership with Neutrona Networks

WALL, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX, the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S offering, Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities, announces a Point of Presence (PoP) at its facility by Neutrona Networks, a leading managed network service provider, bringing a greater experience of connectivity to Latin America (LATAM). With partners like Neutrona Networks, NJFX is quickly becoming the alternate LATAM hub. This PoP will further reinforce the idea of true diversity, by providing options that bypass the congested Florida region in route to LATAM.

"By being a part of the NJFX ecosystem, we are able to extend our connectivity solutions for Latin America, as well as the Caribbean," comments Luciano Salata, president and co-founder of Neutrona Networks. "This is especially important for financial firms as well as enterprises who are looking for managed connectivity to public clouds and can easily leverage our SDN-ready network. We are proud to be a part of the innovative spirit NJFX has created by enabling real solutions and innovative approaches with its partners."

"Neutrona Networks is a valuable partner for NJFX because they are the true leaders in the LATAM market. Using every available asset, including carrier networks and subsea cables, Neutrona has integrated a secure wide area network (WAN) for the region," states Felix Seda, General Manager for NJFX. "The new PoP at NJFX reinforces the idea that true diversity is crucial in the era of Digital Transformation & Cloud Adoption. NJFX has established itself as that center hub to offer diversity to key partners like Neutrona Networks."

Neutrona Networks is a Software Defined Digital Provider (SDDP) with 20 years of experience in the Americas' region. Its network is built on top of every submarine cable system and terrestrial fiber rings in LATAM, monitored and managed by its own SDN solution. It has a direct presence in more than 15 countries, offering access to every city throughout LATAM region via its extensive network of interconnections with local ISPs and direct connectivity to the main Cloud Service Providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, IBM Cloud, among others.

NJFX's CLS campus offers access to five subsea cable systems, including Havfrue/AEC2, which connects the US at the NJFX CLS to Northern Europe and the Seabras cable providing direct access to Brazil. In addition, through strategic partners such as Neutrona Networks, NJFX customers can access points of presence in 15 countries in Central and South America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and 58-acre campus in Wall, NJ. This unique campus is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras. The building is the subsea cable landing of HAVFRUE/AEC2 this year as well as Wall-LI in the future. High and low-density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support.

