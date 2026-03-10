NJIT CISO Sharon Kelley Named a Finalist for the 2026 SC Awards Resilient CISO Award

NEWARK, N.J., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TekStream is pleased to announce that Sharon Kelley, Executive Director for Information Security and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), has been named a finalist for the Resilient CISO Award. The award is part of the 2026 SC Awards, presented by SC Media Awards and CyberRisk Alliance, and sponsored by Absolute Security.

Now in its 29th year, the SC Awards recognize solutions, organizations and leaders advancing the security of information systems. The Resilient CISO Award finalist class includes 23 security leaders, selected for their leadership and measurable contributions to organizational resilience.

In her role with NJIT, Kelley has built a strong, resilient IT security team by prioritizing mentorship, structured learning and real-world operational exposure, recognizing that technical skill alone is not enough; developing judgment, accountability and confidence is critical in cybersecurity.

In recent years, she helped establish a student-powered Security Operations Center (SOC) in partnership with TekStream, which operates alongside experienced security professionals. This environment enables students and early-career practitioners to gain hands-on experience responding to real threats while learning best practices for escalation, documentation and incident response. Kelley's work demonstrates how institutions can strengthen defenses while facilitating meaningful career pathways for emerging talent – an issue of growing concern across the cybersecurity community.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside leaders who are redefining what modern cybersecurity looks like," said Kelley. "Higher education faces a uniquely complex threat landscape, and at NJIT, we recognized that achieving digital resilience extends beyond the technology we use to the talent we have in the industry. In partnership with TekStream, we established our student-powered SOC to strengthen our defenses while creating meaningful career pathways for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals."

This year, finalists are invited to the SC Awards Reception, where the 2026 winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, during RSAC in San Francisco.

"The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress," said Kelley Damore, Chief Content Officer, CyberRisk Alliance. "Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust — a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact."

Find the full list of 2026 Resilient CISO finalists on SC Media's website: https://www.scworld.com/sc-awards-finalists

About TekStream

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, TekStream is a digital resilience company that helps organizations modernize, secure and optimize their technology environments. Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services, TekStream supports commercial, government and education organizations across complex, hybrid environments. TekStream delivers cloud migration and modernization, managed detection and response (MDR), Security Operations Center (SOC), and workforce consulting services. The company is intentionally vendor-inclusive, integrating and operationalizing the platforms customers already rely on while combining automation with experienced engineering and security teams. TekStream is known for exceptional customer satisfaction and reliable, on-time, and on-budget delivery across hundreds of successful engagements, reflected in a 95+ Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a 98% customer retention rate. In the public sector, TekStream's unique Whole-of-State cybersecurity approach addresses systemic vulnerabilities through collaboration, shared intelligence, and workforce development. The model combines co-managed security operations with workforce development and cost-deferment strategies, enabling organizations to build sustainable programs and maintain long-term ownership of their cybersecurity capabilities.

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

