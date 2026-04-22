NKTR Investor Alert: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing Enrollment Violations: Levi & Korsinsky

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 5, 2026. Investors who purchased Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

NKTR shares fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, on December 16, 2025, after the Company disclosed that four ineligible patients had been included in its pivotal REZOLVE-AA Phase 2b trial, causing the primary endpoint to miss statistical significance.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the lead plaintiff is the investor or group of investors appointed by the Court to represent the class. In the Nektar action, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lead plaintiff will direct litigation strategy on behalf of all purchasers during the Class Period. Any class member may move for appointment; the Court generally selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

You do not need to be the lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery. Absent class members retain all rights to share in any settlement or judgment.

There is no cost to serve as lead plaintiff. Attorneys' fees and expenses are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class.

In the Nektar case, applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of NKTR securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025.

Institutional investors, pension funds, and individual shareholders with substantial losses are all eligible to apply.

The lead plaintiff selects and retains counsel for the class, subject to Court approval.

Filing a motion does not obligate you to testify at trial or take any further action unless you choose to do so.

Absent Class Member Rights

Shareholders who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain members of the class. If a recovery is achieved, absent class members will receive notice and an opportunity to submit a claim. No action is required to preserve your right to participate in any future recovery.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Nektar matter, where trial enrollment violations allegedly caused NKTR shares to lose $4.14 per share, lead plaintiff appointment carries meaningful responsibility." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP