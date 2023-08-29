NLP Logix Recognized as Top Contender in GrowFL's Florida Companies to Watch Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) Consultancy, is proud to announce its distinction as a finalist in GrowFL's 13th Annual Florida Companies to Watch Awards.

The Award Program, sponsored by Duke Energy and Nperspective CFO & Strategic Services and presented in collaboration with the Edward Lowe Foundation, showcases businesses that exemplify resilience and ingenuity within Florida's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

NLP Logix's exceptional growth and innovation have propelled it to a leading position in the artificial intelligence and machine learning sector, aligning perfectly with the Companies to Watch program's ethos. NLP Logix is an exemplar of a second-stage company that significantly contributes to the state's economic vigor through exceptional entrepreneurial leadership and inventive prowess.

Reflecting on this accomplishment, Ted Willich, CEO of NLP Logix, remarked, "Earning finalist status in the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards underscores the dedication of our NLP Logix team. Our commitment to expanding NLP technology's horizons and fostering industry innovation is unwavering and this recognition bolsters our drive to continue to deliver business process automation solutions using artificial intelligence."

The award criteria require a range of 6 to 150 employees and 2022 revenue between $750,000 to $100 million. This year the competitive pool consisted of over 550 Florida nominations and finalists span diverse sectors and collectively contributed 2,770 jobs and nearly $813 million in 2022 revenue. Notably, these companies project a 29 percent revenue growth and a 21 percent employment increase by the close of 2023.

The Companies to Watch accolade underscores NLP Logix's dedication to innovation, excellence, and ongoing contribution to Florida's economic landscape. As NLP Logix charts its course ahead, it remains poised to be a leader in developing and deploying custom artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.

About NLP Logix

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, NLP Logix is a team of AI pioneers and provider of customized artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) business automation solutions. Our diverse team of Software Engineers, Mathematicians, Statisticians, and Machine Learning Engineers is dedicated to leveraging core technologies to tackle everyday business challenges across various sectors. Taking a collaborative approach, we believe that "Data Science is a Team Sport.®" Website: nlplogix.com

