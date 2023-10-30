NLRB GENERAL COUNSEL SIDES WITH TEAMSTERS AGAINST DHL

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

30 Oct, 2023, 17:56 ET

Federal NLRB Lawyer to Prosecute DHL for Unfair Labor Practices

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Counsel of the National Labor Relations Board's regional office in Cincinnati has added new allegations to an administrative complaint against DHL Express as a result of an investigation into the company's unfair labor practices at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG).

"The prosecution of DHL by the NLRB's top lawyer is an overdue step in holding this company accountable for its anti-worker tactics," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "DHL can start to restore credibility with its workers by giving their ramp and tug workers a fair contract and remaining neutral as its sort workers engage in union activity. DHL must do much more if it wants to live up to the worker-friendly image it seeks to portray in the media."

The NLRB General Counsel is prosecuting DHL for unfair labor practice charges after completing an independent investigation prompted by the Teamsters. The amended complaint includes allegations that DHL has surveilled workers discussing the union off site and interfered with efforts by DHL ramp and tug workers. Despite this interference, the ramp and tug workers voted overwhelmingly in April to join Teamsters Local 100. Other allegations include punishing and firing workers for engaging in union activity. A trial before a federal administrative law judge is set for Nov. 7.

"We want DHL to give us a fair contract and respect on the job," said Gina Kemp, a ramp lead at CVG. "My co-workers at DHL and I will continue working together toward that goal." 

Since joining Local 100 in April, DHL CVG ramp and tug workers have been fighting to win a first Teamster contract with DHL. Negotiations remain ongoing. The Teamsters represent more than 6,000 members at DHL in the U.S. The union is looking to organize more of DHL's U.S. workforce, including sort workers at DHL CVG.

"Respect is a Teamster contract," said Bill Davis, Local 100 President. "DHL needs to put its money where its mouth is and give its ramp and tug workers at CVG a strong first contract."

Local 100 represents workers in the Cincinnati, Ohio area in different jobs and industries including truck drivers, public employees, construction workers, and airport workers. Find out more at teamsterslocal100.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

