NNG Develops Next Generation Advanced Lane Guidance Proof of Concept Utilizing Environmental Model Data From ADAS Units

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NNG LLC, a market leader in location-based mobility, in-vehicle user experience, and automotive cyber-security solutions, today announced the development of a first-of-its-kind situational analysis, lane-guidance module for navigation, enabling ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features and future automated driving applications.

The proof of concept, built upon NNG's modular navigation SDK (software development kit), utilizes vehicle sensor data, HD maps, and environmental models to enable advanced lane-level guidance. The solution revolutionizes how environmental model and HD map data is visualized on infotainment HMIs. It also provides cutting-edge voice and visual guidance that considers not only the nuances of road geometry from the HD map data, but also objects in the vehicle's environment.

NNG's solution can, by algorithmically calculating lane occupancy, predict other vehicles' positions in surrounding lanes, enabling NNG to suggest tactical maneuvers to the driver or autonomous driving module. The solution also features optimized guidance timing helping to dramatically reduce driver cognitive load, increasing road safety.

The solution can also be customized to cater to cost-sensitive markets. Primarily designed to leverage OEM investments in sensors, AI, and image recognition technology, the solution can also use SD maps enriched with HD map-based lane layers.

"The recent ground-breaking improvements in vehicle-sensors, AI technologies, and HD mapping not only enable automated driving but can also be used to make manual driving safer by warning the driver, via modern human-machine interfaces such as augmented reality head-up displays," – said Martin Pfeifle, CTO of NNG LLC. "NNG is excited to be at the forefront of this wave of innovation."

First demonstrated at CES 2020, NNG plans to further develop the proof of concept to optimize it for a variety of navigation and automated driving use-cases.



ABOUT NNG LLC

NNG, a global automotive software supplier, works to provide the best in-vehicle experience for all. The company delivers solutions of exceptional value for connected navigation, cyber security, and user experience.

Known for its iGO Navigation software, its solutions are primarily used in white-label products for major car companies. NNG's navigation is installed on over 60 million devices globally, with 38 car brands and growing.

Represented on all continents, NNG's offices include: US (4), Switzerland, Hungary (2), Israel, China, India, Japan, and Russia, ensuring highly localized solutions and aggregation of the best content available on each market.

Read more: https://nng.com

SOURCE NNG

