No Gray Debuts Quick 4-in-1 Root Touch Up Powder: A Dry Shampoo That Delivers 100% Gray Coverage, Volume, and Fuller-Looking Hair in Seconds

A first-of-its-kind multitasking powder that refreshes roots, covers grays, and boosts fullness, no salon required.

CORONA, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- No Gray, the modern hair color brand redefining effortless gray coverage by Developlus, unveils its Quick 4-in-1 Root Touch Up Powder—a breakthrough dry shampoo that delivers 100% gray coverage while instantly boosting volume, filling thinning areas, and refreshing hair in seconds.

No Gray 4-in-1 Root Touchup Powder Video Speed Speed No Gray 4-in-1 Root Touchup Powder

Unlike traditional dry shampoos or root touch-ups, this lightweight, multitasking powder works double-duty—absorbing excess oil while seamlessly covering grays for a natural, polished finish. The result is hair that looks cleaner, fuller, and completely refreshed in just a few pumps.

Designed for quick, targeted application, the non-aerosol pump delivers precise, mess-free coverage exactly where it's needed—at the roots, along the part, or through the hairline. The formula blends effortlessly without clumping, buildup, or residue, making it ideal for everyday use and on-the-go touch-ups. The sweat-resistant formula stays put until your next shampoo, delivering all-day confidence with a lightweight, touchable feel.

4 Benefits. 1 Effortless Solution.

No Gray Quick 4-in-1 Root Touch Up Powder

Absorbs oil like a dry shampoo - leaving no residue

Instantly conceals gray roots with natural-looking coverage

Adds lift and fullness at the root without stiffness

Fills in thinning areas for a denser, fuller appearance

Powered by the YouthRenew™ Blend

Infused with No Gray's proprietary YouthRenew™ Blend, the formula goes beyond coverage to help support healthier-looking hair. Aloe vera helps soothe and hydrate, while soy protein and rosemary extract work to strengthen and revitalize. The result: hair that looks fresher, feels softer, and appears instantly fuller, never heavy or weighed down.

Why It's So Unique

This isn't just a touch-up - it's a total refresh. Quick 4-in-1 combines the oil-absorbing power of a dry shampoo with full gray coverage for instantly cleaner, fuller-looking hair. The precision pump allows for targeted application, while the buildable formula enhances volume and texture without buildup. Each bottle delivers up to 50+ uses (approximately 300 pumps), making it a practical, everyday essential.

Shade Offerings

Black, Medium to Dark Brown, Light to Medium Brown

Price and Availability

No Gray Quick 4-in-1 Root Touch Up Powder is available now for $19.99 at Target, CVS, Amazon, and No-Gray.com, as well as other fine retailers.

For more information, please visit www.no-gray.com and follow No Gray on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, @nograyofficial

About No Gray

No Gray is a modern hair color brand offering smart, effective solutions for gray coverage and hair confidence. From instant root touch-ups to innovative permanent color systems, No Gray helps people look polished and feel confident, on their own terms.

About Developlus

A third-generation, family-owned hair color innovator based in Southern California, Developlus is recognized for developing breakthrough solutions in at-home hair color since 1991. As the company behind brands like Splat, Color Oops, and No Gray, Developlus addresses real consumer needs across the color journey from color correction and transformation to effortless gray coverage, empowering consumers with confidence, creativity, and control. Vertically integrated R&D, formulation, and manufacturing bring ideas to market with speed, precision, and consistent quality. Vegan-certified, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA with globally sourced materials, Developlus delivers high-performance, accessible solutions consumers can trust.

SOURCE DEVELOPLUS, INC.