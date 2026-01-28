No Kid Hungry Announces Expanded Impact of the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger Through a $1.5 Million Investment by Dollar Tree

Funding supports launch of Mayors Alliance Action Fund and boosts on-the-ground solutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign announced the expanded impact of its Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger and member communities through a $1.5 million commitment by Dollar Tree to strengthen mayor-led strategies and local solutions that help ensure every child has the food they need to thrive.

Dollar Tree's support will help deepen the collaboration across mayors nationwide to build stronger, more resilient systems to ensure kids get the meals they need during the school year, over the summer or in times of crisis. A key component of this partnership is the launch of the Mayors Alliance Action Fund that gives cities funding to respond to local needs, helping mayors act quickly and effectively for their constituents.

Fourteen million kids today live in families that struggle with food insecurity. They may go without food between the meals they get at school, or their parents may skip meals so their kids can be nourished. No Kid Hungry works to strengthen federal nutrition programs that provide kids with the consistent nutrition they need, but local leadership is often what determines the success of these programs.

The Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger taps into the individual and collective leadership of mayors, who are closest to the problem and uniquely positioned to drive practical and community-centered solutions to end childhood hunger in cities nationwide. Launched in 2022, the Mayors Alliance has rapidly grown from 50 to more than 500 mayors, building a powerful bipartisan movement to ensure no child goes hungry in America.

"As mayors, we see firsthand how hunger impacts the health and opportunity of our children," said Mayor Daniel Rickenmann of Columbia, South Carolina, Chair of the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger. "The Mayors Alliance Action Fund is about empowering local leaders to drive solutions that fit their communities, and ensuring every child has the nourishment they need to reach their full potential."

The inaugural grant recipients of the Mayors Alliance Action Fund to End Childhood Hunger include:

Central Falls, Rhode Island Mayor Maria Rivera The Central Falls Summer Food Access Program Cleveland, Ohio Mayor Justin Bibb The Food Access Navigators Project Durham, North Carolina Mayor Leonardo Williams Convening Durham Mableton, Georgia Mayor Michael Owens The Mableton Summer Nutrition and Family Empowerment Initiative Milwaukee, Wisconsin Mayor Cavalier Johnson The Federal Nutrition Mini-Grants for Mayoral Action Moreno Valley, California Mayor Ulises Cabrera The Summer Meals in the Park Expansion Project New Orleans, Louisiana Mayor Helena Moreno NOHD Public Benefits Navigation Hub Project Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Mayor Cherelle Parker The Philadelphia Summer Meals Expansion Strategy

"Mayors understand better than anyone how hunger affects their communities, and they are uniquely positioned to lead effective, local solutions," said Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. "Dollar Tree's investment fuels that leadership, helping promote best practices across cities nationwide, scale what works and support local partners that meet the realities families face."

With this investment, Dollar Tree becomes the largest supporter of the Mayors Alliance. This commitment builds on the company's longstanding presence in communities nationwide and brings its total investment in No Kid Hungry to $3 million since the partnership began in 2024.

"At Dollar Tree, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to thrive, and that begins with reliable access to nutritious food," said Jennifer Silberman, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at Dollar Tree. "We are proud to expand our partnership with No Kid Hungry and support the trusted local leadership of mayors who know their communities best. This investment allows us to help amplify proven solutions and bring real momentum to a cause that matters to families nationwide."

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, is one of North America's largest and most loved value retailers, known for delivering great value, convenience, and a "thrill-of-the-hunt" discovery shopping experience. With a team of approximately 150,000 associates, Dollar Tree operates more than 9,200 stores and 18 distribution centers across 48 contiguous states and seven Canadian provinces under the brands Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada. The company is committed to being a responsible steward of its business – supporting its people, serving its communities, and creating lasting value. Additional information about Dollar Tree can be found at www.DollarTree.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

