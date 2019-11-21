No Kid Hungry Granted Good Housekeeping Humanitarian Seal

Launched in 2010 by Share Our Strength—a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world—the No Kid Hungry campaign champions school breakfast, afterschool, and summer meals programs across the country to ensure all kids have access to three healthy meals a day.

"When kids get regular healthy meals, they have fewer health issues, fewer learning challenges, and they're better able to thrive," said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength. "Ensuring meal access for every child requires help from our partners and supporters who entrust us with their voices, their donations, and their time. We're grateful to be recognized by Good Housekeeping for our commitment to stewarding these resources well."

Through work with public school systems, public policy advocacy, and collaboration with community and corporate partners, No Kid Hungry has helped provide more than one billion meals to kids living with hunger in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to receive the Good Housekeeping Humanitarian Seal because of the trust it represents in the work we do every day," said Serena Williams, chief people officer at Share Our Strength. "Our staff is dedicated to finding solutions for the 1 in 7 American kids living with hunger, so we view this honor as a testament to their hard work."

To be granted the Good Housekeeping Humanitarian Seal, experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute vet the financial health, leadership team, program success, institutional governance and more of eligible, well-aligned charitable organizations. The Institute's 10-step evaluation process includes testimonials and case studies, detailed reference checks, and assessments of the integrity of the charity's organizational structure and administrative elements.

"After months of a deep-dive evaluation process which put every aspect of No Kid Hungry's performance under a microscope, we confidently stand behind their mission and are so proud they have earned our highest accolade, the GH Seal," said Laurie Jennings, director of the Good Housekeeping Institute.

"Through multiple GH partnership campaigns over the past five years, I've had the honor of working closely with No Kid Hungry. Our team has consistently been impressed by their unwavering commitment to feeding the nation's youngest members," added Jane Francisco, editor in chief of Good Housekeeping. "And now the GH Institute has gone through a rigorous process of vetting their operational practices. At every level, they've proved their commitment to responsible management of resources — and to their mandate of systematically and strategically put an end to childhood hunger in America."

Since 1909, the Good Housekeeping Seal has served as a symbol of trust and reliability for consumer product goods and services. The Good Housekeeping Humanitarian Seal was developed in 2017 to give consumers that same confidence when choosing to support a charitable organization.

To learn more about No Kid Hungry and how to get involved, visit NoKidHungry.org. To learn more about the Good Housekeeping Humanitarian Seal, visit GoodHousekeeping.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 7 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org

About Good Housekeeping:

Celebrating 134 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 30+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 155 million readers and site visitors each month—two-thirds of all millennials, and over 80% of Gen Z and millennial women in the country (source: 2019 comScore/MRI 11-18/S18). With more than 25 brands in the U.S., the company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and on the Inside the Institute blog.

Media Contacts:

Carrie Carlson; Good Housekeeping; carriecarlson@hearst.com

Andrea Holliday; No Kid Hungry; aholliday@strength.org

SOURCE No Kid Hungry

Related Links

http://www.nokidhungry.org

