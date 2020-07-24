No Matter What Back-to-School Looks Like, PAR is Here to Help

LUTZ, Fla., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, teachers, and staff are about to go back to a school environment that is dramatically different than the one they left last spring. As staff prepare to support students on emotional, social, and academic fronts, PAR has created a School Resources webpage to help address many of the challenges they may face whether they are welcoming students back in person or remotely. This webpage focuses on remote assessment solutions, e-Stimulus books and manuals, online assessment products, and other school supports in the wake of COVID-19.

"It's truly important that individuals who work in school settings have the assessment tools they need on the first day of school, whatever that may look like," stated Kristin Greco, PAR CEO. "We have spent the past few months developing a multitude of assessment solutions to address the needs of schools and students in a way that keeps everyone as safe as possible."

In addition to assessment products that can be administered and scored completely online via the PARiConnect platform, PAR has adapted several products for remote administration that were previously only available for in-person assessment. Furthermore, step-by-step instructions on how to modify administration of select performance-based and cognitive tests is offered so important testing can still be conducted via videoconferencing.

In an effort to reduce reliance on paper stimuli, several assessments have been updated to include In-Person e-Stimulus books, which allow for easy administration via an iPad or tablet during face-to-face testing sessions. And clinicians who currently own a print copy of a professional manual and wish to download a complimentary e-Manual are eligible to do so at no charge.

To learn more, visit www.parinc.com/school-resources, or call PAR Customer Support at 1.800.331.8378.

Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past four decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parinc.com

