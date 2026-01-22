No more data exports: Accounting Seed delivers dynamic reporting and instant insights with Financial Reports Hub

The Salesforce-native accounting solution provides a modern reporting experience, giving growing businesses a competitive edge through built-in flexibility and custom views that can be changed on the fly.

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, the top-rated accounting solution built on the Salesforce Platform, announced the release of Financial Reports Hub—a powerful financial reporting tool enabling high-growth companies to quickly analyze and easily report on any dimension of their business. It provides users with unparalleled flexibility to slice and dice information all in one place; offering advanced reporting capabilities not previously available to most companies.

Supporting the evolving role of the finance professional

"Financial Reports Hub allows finance teams to be the strategists, to be the leaders."

The news comes shortly after Accounting Seed launched their AI Accounting Agents for Collections, Bill Pay, and General Ledger—showcasing the company's commitment to evolving with the finance profession and providing features to support growing businesses.

"Financial Reports Hub gives our customers a decisive edge they cannot get anywhere else," said Nasser Chanda, CEO at Accounting Seed. "Because Accounting Seed is built on Salesforce, everything lives in one place. This is what allows our users to operate at a higher level than companies using QuickBooks or NetSuite with Salesforce. We're giving teams dynamic reporting without the messy, error-prone spreadsheets most companies still rely on."

Accounting Seed vs legacy reporting tools

Unlike traditional reporting tools that require users to rebuild and rerun reports each time parameters change, the Financial Reports Hub offers a dynamic, user-friendly reporting experience. With drag-and-drop controls and intuitive filtering options, finance teams and executives can easily customize views, adjust fields, and drill into key metrics without relying on Excel. The tool enables fast, flexible reporting across high-volume, multi-entity environments, allowing organizations to track trends, highlight anomalies, and make informed decisions with greater speed and confidence.

"Accounting teams are already stretched thin. They're being asked to do more and give more than they ever have before," said Pete Lambert, CFO at Accounting Seed. "Financial Reports Hub allows finance teams to be the strategists, to be the leaders. I've seen it and used it firsthand and I'm thrilled to get this tool into the hands of our customers and partners."

To learn more about Financial Reports Hub and all reporting tools available in Accounting Seed, visit www.accountingseed.com.

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed launched in 2011 as a Salesforce-native accounting solution, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce Platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com.

