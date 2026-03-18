The Award-Winning Dairy Brand Brings Its Signature Creamy Experience to Convenient Handheld Format with Four Flavors Now Available Nationwide

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the beloved Oregon-based dairy cooperative renowned for its exceptionally rich and creamy ice cream, is transforming how consumers enjoy their favorite indulgence with the launch of really creamy Tillamook Ice Cream Bars. This new product line delivers the brand's unbelievably creamy texture in a perfectly portable format. No spoon, no bowl, no problem.

No Spoon Required: Tillamook Launches New Premium Ice Cream Bars

The new ice cream bars showcase four classic flavors dipped in a crisp chocolaty coating that celebrate the brand's commitment to using only quality ingredients:

Cookies & Cream : Rich French vanilla ice cream with crunchy cookie pieces





: Rich French vanilla ice cream with crunchy cookie pieces Mint Chocolate Chip : Refreshingly cool mint ice cream studded with chocolaty chips





: Refreshingly cool mint ice cream studded with chocolaty chips Tillamook Mudslide : Velvety smooth chocolate ice cream swirled with a ribbon of rich fudge and chocolaty chips





: Velvety smooth chocolate ice cream swirled with a ribbon of rich fudge and chocolaty chips Vanilla Bean: Rich vanilla ice cream made with real crushed vanilla bean seeds

"Our new Tillamook Ice Cream Bars deliver that signature Tillamook taste without asking for compromise. The bars are everything you know and love from our creamy family size and pint ice cream, dipped in a luscious chocolaty coating," said Hunter Clayton, Senior R&D Associate Scientist, TCCA. "These bars are perfect because we always go the extra mile for dairy delight. Whether it's a solo snack break or a sweet treat moment, the bars are ready when you are. It's quality you can hold in your hand."

In addition to Bars, Tillamook is expanding its popular Pint collection with the addition of two fan-favorite flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Cookies & Cream, bringing the total ice cream pint offerings to ten distinct varieties--all with the same rich, creamy texture Tillamook delivers on every time.

Tillamook Ice Cream Bars are available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and many other grocery stores. Find them at a store near you at FindTillamook.com and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream, and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and Decatur, Illinois and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

SOURCE Tillamook