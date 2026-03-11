The Oregon-based brand is recognized for excellence in natural sliced cheese, smoked cheddars and cream cheese spreads

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), the farmer-owned dairy brand renowned for making incredible dairy, proudly earned three honors across gold and silver at the 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the World Championship Cheese Contest is one of the most respected technical cheese and dairy competitions in the world. An international panel of expert judges evaluated thousands of entries across nearly 150 classes, scoring each product on flavor, body, texture, salt, color and finish.

Tillamook County Creamery Association Celebrates Gold and Silver at the 2026 World Championship Cheese Contest

In 2024, Tillamook won the Silver Award – Open Class: Smoked Hard Cheeses – Hickory Smoked Cheddar. The dairy brand continues to deliver premium dairy with its 2026 wins:

"These wins reflect our dedication to making dairy with uncompromising quality, from block to slice to spread," said Jill Allen, R&D Director of Cheese and Product Excellence, at Tillamook County Creamery Association. "From our Spicy Colby Jack Slices to our Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar and Seriously Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread, we're honored to be recognized for our achievements in dairy excellence with products that deliver bold flavor."

The Tillamook Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar continues to impress judges worldwide after its gold win at the 37th World Cheese Awards last fall. Tillamook is available across the country at Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and other major grocery retailers. Find these award-winning dairy delights at a store near you at FindTillamook.com and learn more at Tillamook.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese, yogurt, and sour cream, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, OR and Decatur, IL and employs more than 1,100. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

SOURCE Tillamook