No Trick, Just Treats: Ferrera Introduces Five New Seasonal Products Just in Time for Halloween

Candy Corn with a Twist From Ferrara, the maker's of BRACH'S, Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn is scary delicious and a weirdly awesome treat to share this Halloween! Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn, marries its signature dual-colors and flavors with candy corn's ubiquitous shape and texture. This new take on candy corn bursts with sour flavor combinations, including lemon and cherry, orange and lime and grape and strawberry.

"Nobody loves Halloween like Ferrara does, and as the category leader in Halloween sugar confections and across all seasons, we're excited to share the classics and more," said Mariah Havens, Senior Brand Manager, Seasonal Marketing. "Our number one product of the season is one of America's favorite Halloween candies – candy corn! We've continued to innovate and add a fresh spin on classics – like bringing the weirdly awesome world of Trolli to Halloween with the introduction of Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn. We know our fans will enjoy eating it as much as they'll enjoy sharing it with friends and family this Halloween."

Fall Favorites

BRACH'S has also introduced Mini Candy Corn & Chocolate Peanuts, giving fans a mouthwatering, sweet and salty mix made with classic candy corn and milk chocolate-dipped sea-salted peanuts. In addition, BRACH's has created dessert themed candy corn with Pumpkin Pie Candy Corn and Donut Shoppe Candy Corn, featuring flavors like strawberry glaze, chocolate glaze and original glaze.

Thrilling and Festive Shapes

New shapes are also making their way onto store shelves with BRACH'S Mermaid Candy Corn, featuring a variety of themed shapes like mermaids, seashells and hearts, in a magical mix of fruity flavors, like strawberry, lemon, green apple, grape, raspberry and orange.

Trick-or-Treat Goodies

Ferrara makes it easy for families to enjoy the Halloween season with Trolli & Friends and Trickster Treat mix bags. These bags are perfect for Halloween parties, festive crafts, baking and the iconic trick-or-treat tradition. Trolli & Friends includes Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers®, Trolli Sour Bites, Trolli Gummi Crunchers™, NERDS®, Lemonheads® and SweeTARTS® Mini Chewy. The Trickster Treat mix bag includes Spree® Candy, Laffy Taffy®, SweeTARTS and Gobstoppers®.

For additional information, please visit www.brachs.com and stay connected throughout the season on social with BRACH'S (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Papanikolas

Ferrara

ashley.papanikolas@ferrarausa.com

630.581.3073

Marissa Mavaega

Canvas Blue

mmavaega@canvasblue.com

213.335.5662

SOURCE Ferrara

Related Links

http://www.ferrarausa.com

