No Tricks Here, 7-Eleven Offers BOGO Pizza Treat this Halloween

Most don't know it, but October is National Pizza Month. Coincidentally, Halloween is typically one of the top pizza-selling days of the entire year at 7-Eleven, and 7-Eleven pizza makes dinner easy, convenient and affordable.

"Halloween will be tricky to celebrate during this year's pandemic, but one thing doesn't have to be tricky, and that's dinner for family and friends," said Amber Langston, 7-Eleven Product Director of Pizza. "7-Eleven is excited to treat customers to a BOGO pizza special that can magically appear wherever they are. In addition to great-tasting pizzas, witches and wizards can add colorful Slurpee drinks, candy, wings or even alcoholic beverages for physically-distanced adult parties."

To join in on the hocus pocus and redeem the offer (twice per customer per day, by the way), goblins and ghouls can head to their local 7-Eleven store and scan their 7Rewards® barcode upon checkout*. To sweeten the treat, customers can earn points on their BOGO purchase to redeem product in-stores. Hungry halloweeners can also take advantage of the deal through the 7NOW® delivery app where customers can place an order for delivery or for in-store pickup by simply ordering and paying ahead in the app**. Offer automatically applied at checkout.

Available at participating stores in cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat, pizzas can be ordered hot and ready to eat or purchased frozen and ready to bake at home when most convenient. Pair the oven-baked pizzas with cut fruit, fresh green salads as well as bone-in and boneless wings available at participating 7-Eleven stores. Salad, fruit and wing selections vary by location.

"7-Eleven is redefining convenience by offering great deals both inside and outside of stores," said Julie Whittle, 7-Eleven Director of Digital Merchandising. "People are getting creative about their alternative Halloween plans, from Zoom costume contests, socially distanced trick-or-treating, to simply watching spooky movies in the living room… with the 7NOW app, 7-Eleven can fuel your Halloween weekend however, wherever and whenever you celebrate."

The 7NOW and 7-Eleven apps are available from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by (1) downloading the 7–Eleven mobile app, (2) using the 7Rewards website, or (3) messaging the 7–Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger. For more information about 7Rewards, 7NOW and other 7-Eleven innovations, visit 7-Eleven.com.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7–Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

