No.1 Threesome Dating App 3Fun Launches New Security Updates to Improve Privacy and Safety for Users

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest threesome app, 3Fun, released a security-enhanced version of the app as 3Fun is dedicated to providing a safer dating platform for its users. The latest version focuses on users' data security and the app's privacy security functions. New safeguards have been put in place to protect sensitive user information from getting accessed.

"3Fun users are more careful about their privacy and safety than on other dating apps due to their specificity." said Spokesperson Jennifer White. "With the new security enhanced version, 3Fun users no longer have to worry about unauthorized individuals exploring their personal information on the platform."

The latest update secures its users' photos by presigned URL addresses and ensures all their sensitive information like sexual orientation is encrypted. "This new security update can effectively prevent people with bad intentions from making use of the man-in-the-middle tools to get the sensitive information of our members," White said. "We want everyone who uses our platform to feel safe and protected at all times."

"Some users may not want certain people to see them on 3Fun" White Said. "3Fun has added two new features to protect its users' privacy." The 'Incognito Mode' allows a user's profile to only become visible to other users they've liked on the platform - everyone else will not be able to see their profile. The other new feature is 'Block Contacts' that allows users to block specific people from their phone's contact lists so they cannot see them on the platform.

"We know privacy is everything." White said. "That's why we are dedicated to providing a safer and better community for our 2.5 million users."

