NOAA Awards Alpha Omega Integration $63 Million Contract

"By taking a holistic approach to our customer needs, Alpha Omega is providing government agencies tremendous value," said Gautam Ijoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "NESDIS has a critical role to play, supporting NOAA's mission to ingest, process, provision, and archive environmental satellite data to help drive scientific research and predictions throughout the environmental community. Our approach to understand their situation, requirements and objectives allowed us to deliver the right IT infrastructure solution and service offerings that will optimize performance while lowering operational risk."

We are thrilled to help support NOAA's mission to drive scientific research that protects people and the environment.

The Alpha Omega solutions and service offerings include system administration, networking, help desk infrastructure, information security, database management, and web development across multiple NOAA and NASA IT systems. Our IT Service Management offerings will provide cradle to grave insights into performance, security, network connectivity, and procurements, as well as details for Active Directory (AD) user registry by site, documentation, and ticketing status. The Alpha Omega team will also ensure ongoing continuous implementation and maintenance of the service value chain.

"We are very excited to expand our relationship with NOAA," said Sridhar Rajagopalan Vice President, Client Services. "Alpha Omega brings a deep understanding of the NESDIS' systems and infrastructure, and this relationship will help us lower risk and accelerate critical services."

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

8(a) | CMMI ML5 | ISO 9001:2015 | ISO 20000-1:2018 | ISO 27001:2013

CIO-SP3 | 8(a) STARS II | SPARC | GSA IT Schedule 70

