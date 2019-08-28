Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
Aug 28, 2019, 18:27 ET
SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million (US$127.0 million), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
|
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
|
Q2 2018
|
Q2 2019
|
YoY Change
|
Wealth management
|
556.5
|
625.6
|
12.4%
|
Asset management
|
195.5
|
171.1
|
(12.5%)
|
Lending and other businesses
|
45.6
|
74.9
|
64.1%
|
Total net revenues
|
797.6
|
871.6
|
9.3%
- Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB251.9 million (US$36.7 million), a 13.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
|
(RMB millions,
except percentages)
|
Q2 2018
|
Q2 2019
|
YoY Change
|
Wealth management
|
135.7
|
129.9
|
(4.3%)
|
Asset management
|
100.7
|
86.8
|
(13.8%)
|
Lending and other businesses
|
(15.1)
|
35.2
|
N.A.
|
Total income from operations
|
221.3
|
251.9
|
13.9%
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million (US$36.4 million), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million (US$38.4 million), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
|
[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES
Wealth Management Business
The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.
- Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2019 was 283,655, a 28.6% increase from June 30, 2018.
- Total number of active clients[2] during the second quarter of 2019 was 5,882, a 31.9% increase from June 30, 2018.
- Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB24.4 billion (US$3.5 billion), a 16.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2018.
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
2018
|
2019
|
Product type
|
(RMB in billions, except percentages)
|
Credit products
|
19.3
|
66.3%
|
9.8
|
40.0%
|
Private equity products
|
6.3
|
21.6%
|
7.7
|
31.5%
|
Public securities[3] products
|
2.8
|
9.7%
|
6.0
|
24.7%
|
Other products
|
0.7
|
2.4%
|
0.9
|
3.8%
|
All products
|
29.1
|
100.0%
|
24.4
|
100.0%
- Average transaction value per active client[4] for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million), a 36.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Coverage network in mainland China included 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019, up from 287 service centers covering 81 cities as of June 30, 2018.
- Number of relationship managers was 1,428 as of June 30, 2019, a 4.5% decrease from June 30, 2018.
|
[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period.
|
[3] "Public securities products" refer to the financial products that invest in publicly traded securities, including stocks and bonds. This was previously referred to as "secondary market equity" financial products. Starting in January 2019, we included the transaction value of mutual fund products in the total transaction value.
|
[4] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.
Asset Management Business
The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.
- Total assets under management as of June 30, 2019 were RMB180.8 billion (US$26.3 billion), a 5.7% increase from March 31, 2019 and an 11.9% increase from June 30, 2018.
|
Investment type
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
(RMB billions, except percentages)
|
Private equity
|
101.1
|
59.1%
|
4.7
|
1.4
|
104.4
|
57.7%
|
Credit
|
38.8
|
22.7%
|
3.7
|
1.9
|
40.6
|
22.5%
|
Real estate
|
17.4
|
10.2%
|
2.7
|
1.0
|
19.1
|
10.6%
|
Public securities
|
6.9
|
4.0%
|
2.2
|
0.9[5]
|
8.2
|
4.5%
|
Multi-strategies
|
6.9
|
4.0%
|
1.6
|
-
|
8.5
|
4.7%
|
All Investments
|
171.1
|
100.0%
|
14.9
|
5.2
|
180.8
|
100.0%
|
[5] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.
Lending and Other Businesses
The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB2.8 billion, a decrease of 12.5% from the corresponding period of 2018. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.
Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "We are facing a stringent macro-economic situation in 2019, with the downturn of China's credit cycle coinciding with geo-political tensions. This has led to short-term headwinds in our business. These challenges further solidify our dedication to transforming our credit business to NAV-based portfolios and strengthening our investment capabilities. We remain confident in the growth potential of both the wealth management and asset management industries in China, and believe we will benefit by executing the Company's long-term strategy of serving Chinese high net worth clients with high-quality financial products and comprehensive services globally."
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million (US$127.0 million), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions and other service fees, and partially offset by decreased performance-based income.
- Wealth Management Business
- Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB293.2 million (US$42.7 million), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to sales of products with higher one-time commission rates.
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB268.7 million (US$39.1 million), a 5.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the maturity of certain products previously distributed with higher recurring fee rates.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB11.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products.
- Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB61.7 million (US$9.0 million), an increase from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.
- Asset Management Business
- Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB163.9 million (US$23.9 million), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB5.6 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB27.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from real estate products.
- Lending and Other Businesses
- Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB74.9 million (US$10.9 million), a 64.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the service fee income generated from loans originated in the previous periods.
Operating Costs and Expenses
Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB619.7 million (US$90.3 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB437.5 million (US$63.7 million), selling expenses of RMB79.6 million (US$11.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.2 million (US$12.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB51.1 million (US$7.4 million).
- Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB495.8 million (US$72.2 million), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and provision of doubtful accounts.
- Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB84.3 million (US$12.3 million), an 11.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.
- Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB39.7 million (US$5.8 million), a 34.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees under non-lending businesses were restructured since the beginning of 2019.
Operating Margin
Operating margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 28.9%, increased from 27.7% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2019 was 20.8%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.8%, compared with 51.5% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Income from operation for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB35.2 million (US$5.1 million), compared with an operating loss of RMB15.1 million for the corresponding period in 2018.
Investment Income
Investment income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2018.
Income Tax Expenses
Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB67.6 million (US$9.9 million), a 17.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to higher taxable income.
Net Income
- Net Income
- Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB254.4 million (US$37.1 million), a 36.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 29.2%, up from 23.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million (US$36.4 million), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.09 (US$0.60) and RMB4.04 (US$0.59), respectively, up from RMB3.13 and RMB3.00 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million (US$38.4 million), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was 30.2%, compared with 31.0% for the corresponding period in 2018.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.25 (US$0.62), up from RMB4.12 for the corresponding period in 2018.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had RMB2,873.7 million (US$418.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,869.6 million as of March 31, 2019 and RMB2,094.8 million as of June 30, 2018.
Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.6 million), driven by profit earned from normal business operations and partially offset by payment of employee annual bonuses in the second quarter.
Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB370.6 million (US$54.0 million), primarily due to various short-term investments made in the second quarter.
Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB277.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to capital contributions from non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary.
UPDATE ON CREDIT FUNDS
As previously announced on July 8, 2019, certain credit funds managed by an affiliate of Gopher Asset Management provided supply chain financing involving companies related to Camsing International Holding Limited ("Camsing"). It is suspected that fraud has been committed by certain counterparties involved in such financings. Media in China has reported that a number of individuals were arrested due to these suspected fraudulent activities. The relevant criminal investigation is ongoing. Gopher Asset Management is assisting police and other government authorities in their investigation, and is pursuing all available actions, including filing civil litigation against the relevant debtor and guarantors, to protect the interests of the Company's fund investors and to recover assets.
2019 FORECAST
In consideration of the macro-economic conditions in China, ongoing geo-political tensions, as well as the expected short-term impact resulting from the Camsing incident, the Company is updating its full year 2019 guidance. The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 will be in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.1 billion, the mid-point of which representing an increase of 3.9% compared with the full year 2018. This updated forecast represents a change from the Company's previous guidance of a full year non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the range of RMB1.13 billion to RMB1.18 billion, and reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.
ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first half of 2019, Noah distributed RMB52.4 billion (US$7.6 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB180.8 billion (US$26.3 billion) as of June 30, 2019.
Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,428 relationship managers across 306 service centers in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 283,655 registered clients as of June 30, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.
For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION
In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2019 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; uncertainty regarding the outcome of the legal actions which are being or may be taken by the Company's affiliates in connection with the Camsing situation, including its ability to recoup amounts extended as financing to third parties and the risk of potential claims by investors; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.
-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited)
|
As of
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,869,638
|
2,873,740
|
418,607
|
Restricted cash
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
364
|
Short-term investments
|
501,646
|
747,710
|
108,916
|
Accounts receivable
|
330,770
|
292,971
|
42,676
|
Loans receivable
|
507,650
|
532,284
|
77,536
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
664,305
|
799,391
|
116,444
|
Loans receivable from factoring business
|
14,010
|
69,270
|
10,090
|
Other current assets
|
476,160
|
314,624
|
45,830
|
Total current assets
|
5,366,679
|
5,632,490
|
820,463
|
Long-term investments
|
1,056,387
|
1,141,506
|
166,279
|
Investment in affiliates
|
1,401,542
|
1,411,072
|
205,546
|
Property and equipment, net
|
332,570
|
315,788
|
46,000
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
290,062
|
373,784
|
54,448
|
Non-current deferred tax assets
|
113,383
|
116,306
|
16,942
|
Other non-current assets
|
67,577
|
75,869
|
11,052
|
Total Assets
|
8,628,200
|
9,066,815
|
1,320,730
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
|
727,796
|
461,099
|
67,167
|
Income tax payable
|
106,337
|
59,743
|
8,703
|
Deferred revenues
|
154,723
|
144,378
|
21,031
|
Other current liabilities
|
540,184
|
628,158
|
91,502
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,529,040
|
1,293,378
|
188,403
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
311,650
|
380,862
|
55,479
|
Non-current deferred tax liabilities
|
66,992
|
66,741
|
9,722
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
28,638
|
21,832
|
3,180
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,936,320
|
1,762,813
|
256,784
|
Equity
|
6,691,880
|
7,304,002
|
1,063,946
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
8,628,200
|
9,066,815
|
1,320,730
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Revenues from others:
|
One-time commissions
|
161,791
|
193,937
|
28,250
|
19.9%
|
Recurring service fees
|
167,196
|
131,164
|
19,106
|
(21.6%)
|
Performance-based income
|
10,082
|
2,051
|
299
|
(79.7%)
|
Other service fees
|
76,883
|
139,940
|
20,385
|
82.0%
|
Total revenues from others
|
415,952
|
467,092
|
68,040
|
12.3%
|
Revenues from funds Gopher manages:
|
One-time commissions
|
72,805
|
101,104
|
14,727
|
38.9%
|
Recurring service fees
|
284,389
|
303,578
|
44,221
|
6.7%
|
Performance-based income
|
29,213
|
5,610
|
817
|
(80.8%)
|
Total revenues from funds Gopher manages
|
386,407
|
410,292
|
59,765
|
6.2%
|
Total revenues
|
802,359
|
877,384
|
127,805
|
9.4%
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(4,757)
|
(5,786)
|
(843)
|
21.6%
|
Net revenues
|
797,602
|
871,598
|
126,962
|
9.3%
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
Relationship managers
|
(168,429)
|
(175,898)
|
(25,622)
|
4.4%
|
Others
|
(221,835)
|
(261,604)
|
(38,107)
|
17.9%
|
Total compensation and benefits
|
(390,264)
|
(437,502)
|
(63,729)
|
12.1%
|
Selling expenses
|
(120,472)
|
(79,557)
|
(11,589)
|
(34.0%)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(68,510)
|
(84,203)
|
(12,266)
|
22.9%
|
Other operating expenses
|
(28,589)
|
(51,063)
|
(7,438)
|
78.6%
|
Government grants
|
31,432
|
32,587
|
4,747
|
3.7%
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
(576,403)
|
(619,738)
|
(90,275)
|
7.5%
|
Income from operations
|
221,199
|
251,860
|
36,687
|
13.9%
|
Other income:
|
Interest income
|
18,633
|
29,225
|
4,257
|
56.8%
|
Interest expenses
|
(3,313)
|
-
|
-
|
(100.0%)
|
Investment income
|
16,754
|
11,847
|
1,726
|
(29.3%)
|
Other (expense) income
|
(21,357)
|
310
|
45
|
N.A.
|
Total other income
|
10,717
|
41,382
|
6,028
|
286.1%
|
Income before taxes and income from equity
|
231,916
|
293,242
|
42,715
|
26.4%
|
Income tax expense
|
(57,651)
|
(67,622)
|
(9,850)
|
17.3%
|
Income from equity in affiliates
|
12,087
|
28,829
|
4,199
|
138.5%
|
Net income
|
186,352
|
254,449
|
37,064
|
36.5%
|
Less: net income attributable to non-
|
6,867
|
4,266
|
621
|
(37.9%)
|
Net income attributable to Noah
|
179,485
|
250,183
|
36,443
|
39.4%
|
Income per ADS, basic
|
3.13
|
4.09
|
0.60
|
30.7%
|
Income per ADS, diluted
|
3.00
|
4.04
|
0.59
|
34.7%
|
Margin analysis:
|
Operating margin
|
27.7%
|
28.9%
|
28.9%
|
Net margin
|
23.4%
|
29.2%
|
29.2%
|
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
|
Basic
|
57,295,516
|
61,211,098
|
61,211,098
|
Diluted
|
60,747,298
|
61,966,245
|
61,966,245
|
ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period
|
58,498,187
|
61,259,417
|
61,259,417
|
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|
(In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages)
|
(unaudited)
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Revenues from others:
|
One-time commissions
|
381,332
|
410,580
|
59,808
|
7.7%
|
Recurring service fees
|
311,128
|
263,640
|
38,403
|
(15.3%)
|
Performance-based income
|
30,739
|
3,145
|
458
|
(89.8%)
|
Other service fees
|
136,872
|
285,317
|
41,561
|
108.5%
|
Total revenues from others
|
860,071
|
962,682
|
140,230
|
11.9%
|
Revenues from funds Gopher
|
One-time commissions
|
171,189
|
209,012
|
30,446
|
22.1%
|
Recurring service fees
|
538,456
|
591,734
|
86,196
|
9.9%
|
Performance-based income
|
68,261
|
9,368
|
1,365
|
(86.3%)
|
Total revenues from funds
|
777,906
|
810,114
|
118,007
|
4.1%
|
Total revenues
|
1,637,977
|
1,772,796
|
258,237
|
8.2%
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(9,456)
|
(11,314)
|
(1,648)
|
19.6%
|
Net revenues
|
1,628,521
|
1,761,482
|
256,589
|
8.2%
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
Relationship managers
|
(327,130)
|
(343,166)
|
(49,988)
|
4.9%
|
Others
|
(423,847)
|
(498,641)
|
(72,635)
|
17.6%
|
Total compensation and
|
(750,977)
|
(841,807)
|
(122,623)
|
12.1%
|
Selling expenses
|
(226,731)
|
(170,013)
|
(24,765)
|
(25.0%)
|
General and administrative
|
(124,439)
|
(142,753)
|
(20,794)
|
14.7%
|
Other operating expenses
|
(66,552)
|
(101,891)
|
(14,842)
|
53.1%
|
Government grants
|
35,920
|
49,367
|
7,191
|
37.4%
|
Total operating costs and
|
(1,132,779)
|
(1,207,097)
|
(175,833)
|
6.6%
|
Income from operations
|
495,742
|
554,385
|
80,756
|
11.8%
|
Other income:
|
Interest income
|
41,500
|
52,348
|
7,625
|
26.1%
|
Interest expenses
|
(10,182)
|
(430)
|
(63)
|
(95.8%)
|
Investment income
|
58,886
|
37,510
|
5,464
|
(36.3%)
|
Other expense
|
(20,194)
|
(1,618)
|
(236)
|
(92.0%)
|
Total other income
|
70,010
|
87,810
|
12,790
|
25.4%
|
Income before taxes and income
|
565,752
|
642,195
|
93,546
|
13.5%
|
Income tax expense
|
(131,313)
|
(147,114)
|
(21,430)
|
12.0%
|
Income from equity in affiliates
|
12,739
|
46,952
|
6,839
|
268.6%
|
Net income
|
447,178
|
542,033
|
78,955
|
21.2%
|
Less: net (loss) income
|
(772)
|
7,273
|
1,059
|
N.A.
|
Net income attributable to
|
447,950
|
534,760
|
77,896
|
19.4%
|
Income per ADS, basic
|
7.82
|
8.78
|
1.28
|
12.3%
|
Income per ADS, diluted
|
7.37
|
8.65
|
1.26
|
17.4%
|
Margin analysis:
|
Operating margin
|
30.4%
|
31.5%
|
31.5%
|
Net margin
|
27.5%
|
30.8%
|
30.8%
|
Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:
|
Basic
|
57,295,516
|
60,892,670
|
60,892,670
|
Diluted
|
60,747,298
|
61,933,765
|
61,933,765
|
ADS equivalent outstanding at
|
58,498,187
|
61,259,417
|
61,259,417
|
[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Net income
|
186,352
|
254,449
|
37,065
|
36.5%
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
52,539
|
54,495
|
7,938
|
3.7%
|
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
|
(2,469)
|
2,339
|
341
|
N.A.
|
Comprehensive income
|
236,422
|
311,283
|
45,344
|
31.7%
|
Less: Comprehensive income attributable
|
6,835
|
4,199
|
612
|
(38.6%)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
229,587
|
307,084
|
44,732
|
33.8%
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements
|
(unaudited)
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
USD'000
|
Net income
|
447,178
|
542,033
|
78,955
|
21.2%
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
17,676
|
23,637
|
3,443
|
33.7%
|
Fair value fluctuation of available for sale
|
(1,093)
|
2,387
|
348
|
N.A.
|
Comprehensive income
|
463,761
|
568,057
|
82,746
|
22.5%
|
Less: Comprehensive (loss) income
|
(744)
|
7,416
|
1,080
|
N.A.
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
464,505
|
560,641
|
81,666
|
20.7%
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Supplemental Information
|
(unaudited)
|
As of
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
Number of registered clients
|
220,601
|
283,655
|
28.6%
|
Number of relationship managers
|
1,495
|
1,428
|
(4.5%)
|
Number of cities in mainland China under coverage
|
81
|
83
|
2.5%
|
Three months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and
|
Number of active clients
|
4,461
|
5,882
|
31.9%
|
Transaction value:
|
Credit products
|
19,252
|
9,750
|
(49.4%)
|
Private equity products
|
6,287
|
7,658
|
21.8%
|
Public securities products
|
2,835
|
6,021
|
112.4%
|
Other products
|
678
|
934
|
37.7%
|
Total transaction value
|
29,052
|
24,363
|
(16.1%)
|
Average transaction value per active client
|
6.51
|
4.14
|
(36.4%)
|
Noah Holdings Limited
|
Segment Condensed Income Statements
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2019
|
Wealth
|
Asset
|
Lending and
|
Total
|
Management
|
Management
|
Other
|
Business
|
Business
|
Businesses
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenues:
|
Revenues from others
|
One-time commissions
|
193,567
|
370
|
-
|
193,937
|
Recurring service fees
|
129,698
|
1,466
|
-
|
131,164
|
Performance-based income
|
1,984
|
67
|
-
|
2,051
|
Other service fees
|
62,032
|
1,193
|
76,715
|
139,940
|
Total revenues from others
|
387,281
|
3,096
|
76,715
|
467,092
|
Revenues from funds Gopher
|
One-time commissions
|
101,104
|
-
|
-
|
101,104
|
Recurring service fees
|
140,316
|
163,262
|
-
|
303,578
|
Performance-based income
|
-
|
5,610
|
-
|
5,610
|
Total revenues from funds
|
241,420
|
168,872
|
-
|
410,292
|
Total revenues
|
628,701
|
171,968
|
76,715
|
877,384
|
Less: VAT related surcharges
|
(3,070)
|
(877)
|
(1,839)
|
(5,786)
|
Net revenues
|
625,631
|
171,091
|
74,876
|
871,598
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
Relationship managers
|
(175,851)
|
-
|
(47)
|
(175,898)
|
Others
|
(162,491)
|
(72,697)
|
(26,416)
|
(261,604)
|
Total compensation and
|
(338,342)
|
(72,697)
|
(26,463)
|
(437,502)
|
Selling expenses
|
(70,838)
|
(4,344)
|
(4,375)
|
(79,557)
|
General and administrative
|
(63,236)
|
(13,778)
|
(7,189)