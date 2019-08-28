Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH), a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on global investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million ( US$127.0 million ), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2018



Q2 2019



YoY Change Wealth management 556.5



625.6



12.4% Asset management 195.5



171.1



(12.5%) Lending and other businesses 45.6



74.9



64.1% Total net revenues 797.6



871.6



9.3%

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB251.9 million ( US$36.7 million ), a 13.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

(RMB millions, except percentages) Q2 2018



Q2 2019



YoY Change Wealth management 135.7



129.9



(4.3%) Asset management 100.7



86.8



(13.8%) Lending and other businesses (15.1)



35.2



N.A. Total income from operations 221.3



251.9



13.9%

Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million ( US$36.4 million ), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP[1] net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million ( US$38.4 million ), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

[1] Noah's Non-GAAP financial measures are its corresponding GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity securities (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of relevant tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Wealth Management Business

The Company's wealth management business offers financial products and provides value-added services to high net worth clients in China and overseas. Noah primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies.

Total number of registered clients as of June 30, 2019 was 283,655, a 28.6% increase from June 30, 2018 .

as of was 283,655, a 28.6% increase from . Total number of active clients [2] during the second quarter of 2019 was 5,882, a 31.9% increase from June 30, 2018 .

during the second quarter of 2019 was 5,882, a 31.9% increase from . Aggregate value of financial products distributed during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB24.4 billion ( US$3.5 billion ), a 16.2% decrease from the second quarter of 2018.



Three months ended June 30,

2018

2019 Product type (RMB in billions, except percentages) Credit products 19.3

66.3%

9.8

40.0% Private equity products 6.3

21.6%

7.7

31.5% Public securities[3] products 2.8

9.7%

6.0

24.7% Other products 0.7

2.4%

0.9

3.8% All products 29.1

100.0%

24.4

100.0%

A verage transaction value per active client [4] for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.1 million ( US$0.6 million ), a 36.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 36.4% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018. C overage network in mainland China included 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of June 30, 2019 , up from 287 service centers covering 81 cities as of June 30, 2018 .

in mainland included 306 service centers covering 83 cities as of , up from 287 service centers covering 81 cities as of . Number of relationship managers was 1,428 as of June 30, 2019 , a 4.5% decrease from June 30, 2018 .

[2] "Active clients" for a given period refers to registered high net worth clients who purchase financial products distributed or provided by Noah during that given period. [3] "Public securities products" refer to the financial products that invest in publicly traded securities, including stocks and bonds. This was previously referred to as "secondary market equity" financial products. Starting in January 2019, we included the transaction value of mutual fund products in the total transaction value. [4] "Average transaction value per active client" refers to the average value of financial products that were purchased by active clients during the period specified.

Asset Management Business

The Company's asset management business, Gopher Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("Gopher Asset Management"), is a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China also with international offices in Hong Kong and the United States. Gopher Asset Management develops and manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies.

Total assets under management as of June 30, 2019 were RMB180.8 billion ( US$26.3 billion ), a 5.7% increase from March 31, 2019 and an 11.9% increase from June 30, 2018 .

Investment type As of

March 31,

2019



Growth



Distribution/

Redemption

As of

June 30,

2019

(RMB billions, except percentages) Private equity 101.1

59.1%

4.7

1.4

104.4

57.7% Credit 38.8

22.7%

3.7

1.9

40.6

22.5% Real estate 17.4

10.2%

2.7

1.0

19.1

10.6% Public securities 6.9

4.0%

2.2

0.9[5]

8.2

4.5% Multi-strategies 6.9

4.0%

1.6

-

8.5

4.7% All Investments 171.1

100.0%

14.9

5.2

180.8

100.0%

[5] The distribution/redemption of public securities also includes market appreciation or depreciation.

Lending and Other Businesses

The Company's lending business utilizes an advanced risk-management system to assess and facilitate short-term loans to high quality borrowers, often secured with collateral. The total amount of loans originated during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB2.8 billion, a decrease of 12.5% from the corresponding period of 2018. Other businesses include an online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.

Mr. Yi Zhao, Group President of Noah, said, "We are facing a stringent macro-economic situation in 2019, with the downturn of China's credit cycle coinciding with geo-political tensions. This has led to short-term headwinds in our business. These challenges further solidify our dedication to transforming our credit business to NAV-based portfolios and strengthening our investment capabilities. We remain confident in the growth potential of both the wealth management and asset management industries in China, and believe we will benefit by executing the Company's long-term strategy of serving Chinese high net worth clients with high-quality financial products and comprehensive services globally."

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB871.6 million (US$127.0 million), a 9.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily driven by increased one-time commissions and other service fees, and partially offset by decreased performance-based income.

- Wealth Management Business

Net revenues from one-time commissions for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB293.2 million ( US$42.7 million ), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to sales of products with higher one-time commission rates.

for the second quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 25.9% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to sales of products with higher one-time commission rates. Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB268.7 million ( US$39.1 million ), a 5.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the maturity of certain products previously distributed with higher recurring fee rates.

for the second quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 5.5% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, mainly due to the maturity of certain products previously distributed with higher recurring fee rates. Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB2.0 million ( US$0.3 million ), compared with RMB11.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products.

for the second quarter of 2019 were ( ), compared with in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from public securities products. Net revenues from other service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB61.7 million ( US$9.0 million ), an increase from RMB27.5 million in the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to the growth of various value-added services Noah offers to its high net worth clients.

- Asset Management Business

Net revenues from recurring service fees for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB163.9 million ( US$23.9 million ), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 were ( ), relatively flat compared with the corresponding period in 2018. Net revenues from performance-based income for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB5.6 million ( US$0.8 million ), compared with RMB27.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in performance-based income from real estate products.

- Lending and Other Businesses

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB74.9 million ( US$10.9 million ), a 64.1% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the service fee income generated from loans originated in the previous periods.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB619.7 million (US$90.3 million), a 7.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Operating costs and expenses primarily consisted of compensation and benefits of RMB437.5 million (US$63.7 million), selling expenses of RMB79.6 million (US$11.6 million), general and administrative expenses of RMB84.2 million (US$12.3 million) and other operating expenses of RMB51.1 million (US$7.4 million).

Operating costs and expenses for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB495.8 million ( US$72.2 million ), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and provision of doubtful accounts.

for the second quarter of 2019 were ( ), a 17.8% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits and provision of doubtful accounts. Operating costs and expenses for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB84.3 million ( US$12.3 million ), an 11.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

for the second quarter of 2019 were ( ), an 11.2% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses. Operating costs and expenses for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB39.7 million ( US$5.8 million ), a 34.6% decrease from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in compensation and benefits as employees under non-lending businesses were restructured since the beginning of 2019.

Operating Margin

Operating margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 28.9%, increased from 27.7% for the corresponding period in 2018.

Operating margin for the wealth management business for the second quarter of 2019 was 20.8%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was 20.8%, compared with 24.4% for the corresponding period in 2018. Operating margin for the asset management business for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.8%, compared with 51.5% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was 50.8%, compared with 51.5% for the corresponding period in 2018. Income from operation for the lending and other businesses for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB35.2 million ( US$5.1 million ), compared with an operating loss of RMB15.1 million for the corresponding period in 2018.

Investment Income

Investment income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB11.8 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB16.8 million for the corresponding period in 2018.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were RMB67.6 million (US$9.9 million), a 17.3% increase from the corresponding period in 2018, primarily due to higher taxable income.

Net Income

- Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB254.4 million ( US$37.1 million ), a 36.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 36.5% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Net margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 29.2%, up from 23.4% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was 29.2%, up from 23.4% for the corresponding period in 2018. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB250.2 million ( US$36.4 million ), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 39.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Net income attributable to Noah shareholders per basic and diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.09 (US$0.60) and RMB4.04 (US$0.59) , respectively, up from RMB3.13 and RMB3.00 respectively, for the corresponding period in 2018.

- Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Noah Shareholders

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB263.4 million ( US$38.4 million ), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was ( ), a 6.4% increase from the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was 30.2%, compared with 31.0% for the corresponding period in 2018.

for the second quarter of 2019 was 30.2%, compared with 31.0% for the corresponding period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders per diluted ADS for the second quarter of 2019 was RMB4.25 (US$0.62) , up from RMB4.12 for the corresponding period in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had RMB2,873.7 million (US$418.6 million) in cash and cash equivalents, compared with RMB2,869.6 million as of March 31, 2019 and RMB2,094.8 million as of June 30, 2018.

Net cash inflow from the Company's operating activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.6 million), driven by profit earned from normal business operations and partially offset by payment of employee annual bonuses in the second quarter.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investing activities during the second quarter of 2019 was RMB370.6 million (US$54.0 million), primarily due to various short-term investments made in the second quarter.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB277.8 million (US$40.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to capital contributions from non-controlling shareholders of a consolidated subsidiary.

UPDATE ON CREDIT FUNDS

As previously announced on July 8, 2019, certain credit funds managed by an affiliate of Gopher Asset Management provided supply chain financing involving companies related to Camsing International Holding Limited ("Camsing"). It is suspected that fraud has been committed by certain counterparties involved in such financings. Media in China has reported that a number of individuals were arrested due to these suspected fraudulent activities. The relevant criminal investigation is ongoing. Gopher Asset Management is assisting police and other government authorities in their investigation, and is pursuing all available actions, including filing civil litigation against the relevant debtor and guarantors, to protect the interests of the Company's fund investors and to recover assets.

2019 FORECAST

In consideration of the macro-economic conditions in China, ongoing geo-political tensions, as well as the expected short-term impact resulting from the Camsing incident, the Company is updating its full year 2019 guidance. The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders for the full year 2019 will be in the range of RMB1.0 billion to RMB1.1 billion, the mid-point of which representing an increase of 3.9% compared with the full year 2018. This updated forecast represents a change from the Company's previous guidance of a full year non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders in the range of RMB1.13 billion to RMB1.18 billion, and reflects management's current business outlook and is subject to further change.

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures excluding the effects of all forms of share-based compensation, fair value changes of equity investments (unrealized), adjustment for sale of equity securities and net of tax impact, if any. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be prepared differently from and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

When evaluating the Company's operating performance in the periods presented, management reviewed the foregoing non-GAAP net income attributable to Noah shareholders and per diluted ADS and non-GAAP net margin attributable to Noah shareholders to supplement U.S. GAAP financial data. As such, the Company's management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its results of operations in a manner consistent with that used by management.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first half of 2019, Noah distributed RMB52.4 billion (US$7.6 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB180.8 billion (US$26.3 billion) as of June 30, 2019.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes credit, private equity, public securities and insurance products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,428 relationship managers across 306 service centers in 83 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 283,655 registered clients as of June 30, 2019. As a leading alternative multi-asset manager in China, Gopher Asset Management manages private equity, real estate, public securities, credit and multi-strategy investments denominated in Renminbi and other currencies. The Company also provides lending services and other businesses, including online financial advisory platform and payment technology services.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

In this announcement, the unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 are stated in RMB. This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for 2019 and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Noah's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Noah may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Noah's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause Noah's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the wealth management and asset management market in China and internationally; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of the products it distributes; investment risks associated with financial products distributed to Noah's investors, including the risk of default by counterparties or loss of value due to market or business conditions or misconduct by counterparties; uncertainty regarding the outcome of the legal actions which are being or may be taken by the Company's affiliates in connection with the Camsing situation, including its ability to recoup amounts extended as financing to third parties and the risk of potential claims by investors; its expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with key clients; relevant government policies and regulations relating to its industries; its ability to attract and retain qualified employees; its ability to stay abreast of market trends and technological advances; its plans to invest in research and development to enhance its product choices and service offerings; competition in its industries in China and internationally; general economic and business conditions in China; and its ability to effectively protect its intellectual property rights and not to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Noah's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Noah does not undertake any obligation to update any such information, including forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under the applicable law.

-- FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL TABLES FOLLOW --

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

As of

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2019

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Assets











Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents 2,869,638

2,873,740

418,607



Restricted cash 2,500

2,500

364



Short-term investments 501,646

747,710

108,916



Accounts receivable 330,770

292,971

42,676



Loans receivable 507,650

532,284

77,536



Amounts due from related parties 664,305

799,391

116,444



Loans receivable from factoring business 14,010

69,270

10,090



Other current assets 476,160

314,624

45,830



Total current assets 5,366,679

5,632,490

820,463

Long-term investments 1,056,387

1,141,506

166,279

Investment in affiliates 1,401,542

1,411,072

205,546

Property and equipment, net 332,570

315,788

46,000

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 290,062

373,784

54,448

Non-current deferred tax assets 113,383

116,306

16,942

Other non-current assets 67,577

75,869

11,052 Total Assets 8,628,200

9,066,815

1,320,730 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities:













Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 727,796

461,099

67,167



Income tax payable 106,337

59,743

8,703



Deferred revenues 154,723

144,378

21,031



Other current liabilities 540,184

628,158

91,502

Total current liabilities 1,529,040

1,293,378

188,403

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 311,650

380,862

55,479

Non-current deferred tax liabilities 66,992

66,741

9,722

Other non-current liabilities 28,638

21,832

3,180

Total Liabilities 1,936,320

1,762,813

256,784

Equity 6,691,880

7,304,002

1,063,946 Total Liabilities and Equity 8,628,200

9,066,815

1,320,730

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2018

2019

2019



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 161,791

193,937

28,250

19.9% Recurring service fees 167,196

131,164

19,106

(21.6%) Performance-based income 10,082

2,051

299

(79.7%) Other service fees 76,883

139,940

20,385

82.0% Total revenues from others 415,952

467,092

68,040

12.3% Revenues from funds Gopher manages:













One-time commissions 72,805

101,104

14,727

38.9% Recurring service fees 284,389

303,578

44,221

6.7% Performance-based income 29,213

5,610

817

(80.8%) Total revenues from funds Gopher manages 386,407

410,292

59,765

6.2% Total revenues 802,359

877,384

127,805

9.4% Less: VAT related surcharges (4,757)

(5,786)

(843)

21.6% Net revenues 797,602

871,598

126,962

9.3% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (168,429)

(175,898)

(25,622)

4.4% Others (221,835)

(261,604)

(38,107)

17.9% Total compensation and benefits (390,264)

(437,502)

(63,729)

12.1% Selling expenses (120,472)

(79,557)

(11,589)

(34.0%) General and administrative expenses (68,510)

(84,203)

(12,266)

22.9% Other operating expenses (28,589)

(51,063)

(7,438)

78.6% Government grants 31,432

32,587

4,747

3.7% Total operating costs and expenses (576,403)

(619,738)

(90,275)

7.5% Income from operations 221,199

251,860

36,687

13.9% Other income:













Interest income 18,633

29,225

4,257

56.8% Interest expenses (3,313)

-

-

(100.0%) Investment income 16,754

11,847

1,726

(29.3%) Other (expense) income (21,357)

310

45

N.A. Total other income 10,717

41,382

6,028

286.1% Income before taxes and income from equity

in affiliates 231,916

293,242

42,715

26.4% Income tax expense (57,651)

(67,622)

(9,850)

17.3% Income from equity in affiliates 12,087

28,829

4,199

138.5% Net income 186,352

254,449

37,064

36.5% Less: net income attributable to non-

controlling interests 6,867

4,266

621

(37.9%) Net income attributable to Noah

shareholders 179,485

250,183

36,443

39.4%















Income per ADS, basic 3.13

4.09

0.60

30.7% Income per ADS, diluted 3.00

4.04

0.59

34.7% Margin analysis:













Operating margin 27.7%

28.9%

28.9%



Net margin 23.4%

29.2%

29.2%



Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:













Basic 57,295,516

61,211,098

61,211,098



Diluted 60,747,298

61,966,245

61,966,245



ADS equivalent outstanding at end of period 58,498,187

61,259,417

61,259,417





[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In RMB'000, except for USD data, per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited)

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2018

2019

2019



Revenues: RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Revenues from others:













One-time commissions 381,332

410,580

59,808

7.7% Recurring service fees 311,128

263,640

38,403

(15.3%) Performance-based income 30,739

3,145

458

(89.8%) Other service fees 136,872

285,317

41,561

108.5% Total revenues from others 860,071

962,682

140,230

11.9% Revenues from funds Gopher

manages:













One-time commissions 171,189

209,012

30,446

22.1% Recurring service fees 538,456

591,734

86,196

9.9% Performance-based income 68,261

9,368

1,365

(86.3%) Total revenues from funds

Gopher manages 777,906

810,114

118,007

4.1% Total revenues 1,637,977

1,772,796

258,237

8.2% Less: VAT related surcharges (9,456)

(11,314)

(1,648)

19.6% Net revenues 1,628,521

1,761,482

256,589

8.2% Operating costs and expenses:













Compensation and benefits













Relationship managers (327,130)

(343,166)

(49,988)

4.9% Others (423,847)

(498,641)

(72,635)

17.6% Total compensation and

benefits (750,977)

(841,807)

(122,623)

12.1% Selling expenses (226,731)

(170,013)

(24,765)

(25.0%) General and administrative

expenses (124,439)

(142,753)

(20,794)

14.7% Other operating expenses (66,552)

(101,891)

(14,842)

53.1% Government grants 35,920

49,367

7,191

37.4% Total operating costs and

expenses (1,132,779)

(1,207,097)

(175,833)

6.6% Income from operations 495,742

554,385

80,756

11.8% Other income:













Interest income 41,500

52,348

7,625

26.1% Interest expenses (10,182)

(430)

(63)

(95.8%) Investment income 58,886

37,510

5,464

(36.3%) Other expense (20,194)

(1,618)

(236)

(92.0%) Total other income 70,010

87,810

12,790

25.4% Income before taxes and income

from equity in affiliates 565,752

642,195

93,546

13.5% Income tax expense (131,313)

(147,114)

(21,430)

12.0% Income from equity in affiliates 12,739

46,952

6,839

268.6% Net income 447,178

542,033

78,955

21.2% Less: net (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling

interests (772)

7,273

1,059

N.A. Net income attributable to

Noah shareholders 447,950

534,760

77,896

19.4%















Income per ADS, basic 7.82

8.78

1.28

12.3% Income per ADS, diluted 7.37

8.65

1.26

17.4%















Margin analysis:













Operating margin 30.4%

31.5%

31.5%



Net margin 27.5%

30.8%

30.8%



















Weighted average ADS equivalent[1]:













Basic 57,295,516

60,892,670

60,892,670



Diluted 60,747,298

61,933,765

61,933,765



ADS equivalent outstanding at

end of period 58,498,187

61,259,417

61,259,417



















[1] Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ordinary share represents

two ADSs.

Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Three months ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2018

2019

2019





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 186,352

254,449

37,065

36.5% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 52,539

54,495

7,938

3.7% Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) (2,469)

2,339

341

N.A. Comprehensive income 236,422

311,283

45,344

31.7% Less: Comprehensive income attributable

to non-controlling interests 6,835

4,199

612

(38.6%) Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 229,587

307,084

44,732

33.8%



Noah Holdings Limited Condensed Comprehensive Income Statements (unaudited)

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

Change

2018

2019

2019





RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000



Net income 447,178

542,033

78,955

21.2% Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 17,676

23,637

3,443

33.7% Fair value fluctuation of available for sale

Investment (after tax) (1,093)

2,387

348

N.A. Comprehensive income 463,761

568,057

82,746

22.5% Less: Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to non-controlling interests (744)

7,416

1,080

N.A. Comprehensive income attributable to

Noah shareholders 464,505

560,641

81,666

20.7%





















Noah Holdings Limited Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of





June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

Change











Number of registered clients 220,601

283,655

28.6% Number of relationship managers 1,495

1,428

(4.5%) Number of cities in mainland China under coverage 81

83

2.5%













Three months ended





June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

Change

(in millions of RMB, except number of active clients and

percentages) Number of active clients 4,461

5,882

31.9% Transaction value:









Credit products 19,252

9,750

(49.4%) Private equity products 6,287

7,658

21.8% Public securities products 2,835

6,021

112.4% Other products 678

934

37.7% Total transaction value 29,052

24,363

(16.1%) Average transaction value per active client 6.51

4.14

(36.4%)