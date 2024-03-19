Noah R. Feldman to Discuss Complexities of Jewish Identity at University of Houston Law Center's Rosenberg Lecture

HOUSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal scholar and columnist Noah R. Feldman will explore evolving facets of Jewish identity at the University of Houston Law Center's annual Yale L. Rosenberg Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

With focus on his latest book, "To Be A Jew Today: A New Guide to God, Israel and the Jewish People," Feldman "draws on a lifelong engagement with his religion to offer a wide-ranging interpretation of Judaism in its current varieties."

Feldman holds the position of Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law at Harvard University, where he also serves as the chairman of the Society of Fellows and is the founding director of the Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law.

He specializes in constitutional studies, focusing on power and ethics, innovative governance solutions, law and religion, and the history of legal ideas.

The lecture titled "To Be Jewish and Democratic: Constitutional Challenge and the Future of Israel" will be in-person and virtual on Wednesday, April 3 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Central at the University of Houston Law Center's John M. O'Quinn Law Building, 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd. A book signing and reception will follow.

Attending attorneys will receive 1.0 hour of Texas MCLE credit.

Click here to register for the lecture.

Click here to learn more about the event.

About the University of Houston Law Center

About the University of Houston

About Yale L. Rosenberg Lecture

The Yale L. Rosenberg Memorial Fund was established to fund a student-writing prize and to bring distinguished speakers to the Law Center. Rosenberg joined the University of Houston Law Center faculty in 1972 after a distinguished career in government. His teaching of Civil Procedure, Federal Jurisdiction, Professional Responsibility, and Jewish Law earned him the UH Teaching Excellence Award in 2000. An award-winning scholar, Rosenberg has been called "America's prophet" for his analysis of the decline of federal habeas corpus. An alumnus of Rice University, he graduated from New York University Law School in 1964. Past Rosenberg speakers have included Cornell William Brooks, Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Gabriel "Jack" Chin, David Dow, Joshua Dressler, Tanya Kateri Hernandez, Renee Knake Jefferson, Samuel L. Levine, Janai S. Nelson, and Nelson Tebbe.

