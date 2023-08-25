Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Tuesday, September 5

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa will address the threats facing press freedom worldwide and the opportunities for civil society to respond at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon on September 5.

Maria Ressa

Ressa, a former CNN bureau chief who co-founded the innovative Philippine news site Rappler, has been lauded by press organizations across the globe for her fearless journalism and efforts to sound the alarm about the use of digital technology to undermine democratic institutions. The National Press Club honored her in 2020 with its John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award, one year before she and fellow journalist Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace." Her recent book, "How to Stand Up to a Dictator," has been translated into 18 languages.

