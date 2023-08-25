Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Tuesday, September 5

News provided by

National Press Club

25 Aug, 2023, 06:21 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa will address the threats facing press freedom worldwide and the opportunities for civil society to respond at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon on September 5.

Continue Reading
Maria Ressa
Maria Ressa

Ressa, a former CNN bureau chief who co-founded the innovative Philippine news site Rappler, has been lauded by press organizations across the globe for her fearless journalism and efforts to sound the alarm about the use of digital technology to undermine democratic institutions. The National Press Club honored her in 2020 with its John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award, one year before she and fellow journalist Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace." Her recent book, "How to Stand Up to a Dictator," has been translated into 18 languages.

The event begins with lunch in the Club ballroom at 12:30 p.m. Remarks begin at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. National Press Club members may purchase tickets for $25. Non-member tickets cost $45. Purchase tickets at the following link: press.org/events/npc-headliners-luncheon-maria-ressa

To reserve a table of 8 and for all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected]. All guest information must be confirmed 72 hours before the start of the event. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put RESSA in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT:
Cecily Scott Martin
[email protected]
202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

Press Club Statement On Extending Evan Gershkovich's Unjust Detention

Press Club leaders welcome withdrawal of search warrant against Kansas newspaper, continue press for full investigation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.