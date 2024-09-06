Nobel Women Laureates on Freedom and Democracy to address the National Press Club on Friday, September 13

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From de-escalating war and conflict internationally to preserving peaceful elections at home, the leaders of the Women's Nobel Initiative (WNI) are seeking to change the world. Join National Press Club President Emily Wilkins in a rare conversation with five Nobel Peace Prize laureates about the crucial role of women who are fighting for peace and democracy at a Headliners Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 13.

Register to attend here: https://www.press.org/events/npc-headliners-nobel-women-laureates-freedom-and-democracy

The Headliners Luncheon highlighting women leading in change will feature Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 laureate from Iran; Leymah Gbowee, the 2011 laureate from Liberia; Tawakkol Karman, the 2011 laureate from Yemen; Oleksandra Matviichuk, the 2022 laureate from Ukraine; and Jody Williams, the 1997 laureate from the United States.

Women are crucial to attaining lasting peace, and yet in times of war and conflict they are seen as victims, and too often excluded from formal peace-building processes. The laureates work together to use the platform and access that the Nobel Peace Prize offers to elevate the voices and support the work of women peace activists around the world.

