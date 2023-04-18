Nobi Adds Leading AgeTech Expert Sarah Thomas to Board of Directors

Company Looks to Enhance Clinical, Operational and Commercial Experience As It Grows U.S. Market for AI-Powered Smart Lamp

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobi, a provider of innovative AgeTech solutions, today announced the addition of Sarah Thomas, one of the United States' leading AgeTech experts, to its Board of Directors—an important step in helping the company further its growth in the U.S. marketplace.

Thomas joins the current six-member Board which includes international specialists in elder care, medicine and smart-home technology. Thomas will serve as the geographical expert and AgeTech industry guide for the U.S. market. Nobi's flagship device is an AI-powered, smart lamp that is transforming elder care by both preventing and detecting falls which are the most significant cause of fatal injuries in older adults—offering safety while meeting the highest design standards as well as privacy requirements.

"We're proud to have one of the most distinguished U.S. AgeTech experts join Nobi's Board," said Roeland Pelgrims, co-founder and CEO at Nobi. "We share the same vision on the future of elder care and the role technology should play, so it's a perfect fit. Sarah's extensive operational, clinical and entrepreneurial experience will certainly help power our growth in the U.S. market. I consider it an honor to be able to join forces to make a societal change through practical and sustainable AgeTech solutions."

Thomas is an accomplished leader of innovation. She serves as a global aging expert advising startups, large corporations and investors, with more than 20 years dedicated to transforming the aging experience. She is CEO of multinational staff-hosting company MezTal in Guadalajara, Mexico, and CEO of consulting firm Delight by Design that creates age-inclusive products, brands, spaces and experiences that delight the consumer at every age. She has served as Executive-in-Residence at Aging2.0 and currently serves as Principal Fellow in the Nexus Insights firm for aging transformation as well as Mentor to Techstars Longevity Accelerator. She also is co- founder of AgeTech News, a media platform for global AgeTech news and deal flow, and sits as a Venture Partner to AGETECH Capital and ThirdAct Ventures. A published author, she serves in multiple advisory positions, sits on numerous other boards, and is an accomplished keynote speaker on topics such as healthy longevity and aging innovations.

"Human-centered design is very important to me," said Thomas. "The future of health and wellness data collection must be seamlessly integrated into the daily routine. With Nobi, they do just that—using a form factor that fits comfortably into any environment while capturing important information for the user to help them on their own health journey. Nobi's founding team members come from senior-living and care environments, so they know the importance of non-intrusive design and data collection with truly actionable insights. As soon as I first met with the Nobi leaders and the Board, I knew they surrounded themselves with best-in-class technical experts, caregivers, operators, investors and industry leaders who would help make Nobi a success.

"I believe Nobi can not only support the senior-living environment but also can—and should—be an in-home system. With Nobi's health and activity monitoring, wellness support and fall detection, we can have a powerful tool to improve the ability to stay safer and healthier at home."

Nobi will be exhibiting at HIMSS 2023. Attendees can visit Booth 6009-98 in the Start-Up Park to learn how the company's smart lamp is transforming care for older adults. Additionally, Pelgrims will be speaking on "Tech vs. People—and How the Two Can Truly Go Hand in Hand," on April 19, at 1:15 pm, in the North Building, Hall B, Booth 8300.

Founded in Belgium in 2018, Nobi is an AgeTech company that believes everyone deserves to grow old in a dignified, safe, and happy manner. Nobi's flagship device is its AI-powered smart lamp, which supports the safety of older adults by providing fall detection and prevention. Nobi provides targeted senior living care and helps relieve busy care workers from repetitive tasks. Nobi currently operates in Belgium, the United States, the Netherlands, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Nobi has an international advisory board with specialists in elderly care, medicine, and smart home technology. Nobi was proclaimed "Most Promising Healthcare Innovation 2022" by Flemish and Dutch healthcare professionals. It has also received several other awards, including the Henry van de Velde 2021 Award in both the categories of Business Innovation and Consumer, a German Design Award, and the international MUSE Design Award in eight categories. For more information, visit https://nobi.life/en-us/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @NobiSmartLamps .

