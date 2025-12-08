Noble Recognized in Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") has been named to Pensions & Investments' 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management, making the firm's third consecutive year receiving this industry distinction. The recognition reflects Noble's sustained commitment to building a high-performance culture that strengthens its ability to serve global institutional investors.

"We are honored to once again be named among the Best Places to Work in Money Management," said Mit Shah, CEO of Noble. "We invest in our people the same intention and discipline that guide every part of our business. Their expertise, alignment, and shared purpose drive our ability to execute consistently across cycles and deliver on our commitments to investors."

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. "In doing so, they're helping their employees, clients, and their businesses succeed.''

The annual survey and recognition program identifies the best employers in the money management industry. The selection process, conducted in partnership with Workforce Research Group, involved a comprehensive evaluation of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The combined insights from these assessments were instrumental in determining the top companies in the industry.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2025.

About Noble

With more than $6.0 billion invested in travel and hospitality real estate over the past three decades, Noble brings scale, consistency, and focus to one of the most dynamic sectors of the U.S. economy. As a fiduciary for globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across cycles. Recognized among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and as a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's track record reflects enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

