Noble Expands Branded Long Term Accommodations Platform with 35-Asset Portfolio Acquisition

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the acquisition of a 35-asset portfolio, significantly advancing the firm's branded long-term accommodations platform.

The portfolio comprises 35 Sonesta Simply Suites totaling more than 4,000 rooms across 19 states and 25 markets, with concentrations in high-growth Sunbelt and corporate-demand corridors. The acquisition is immediately accretive, supported by strong in-place occupancy, stable cash flow, and an attractive basis relative to replacement cost.

The branded long-term accommodations segment continues to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, including rising workforce mobility, housing affordability constraints, and limited new supply.

"These fundamentals present a structural opportunity for Noble - to acquire at compelling yields, unlock performance through operational alpha, and deliver stable distributions while compounding long-term growth," said Ben Brunt, chief investment officer of Noble. "This portfolio directly advances that strategy and adds meaningful scale to our platform."

Over the past year, Noble has deployed capital into more than 100 assets across 62 markets nationwide. The platform is purposefully concentrated in locations with durable demand visibility, institutional liquidity, and operational upside—markets where Noble's disciplined investment and operating approach drives strong, repeatable cash flow and long-term value creation for investors.

Noble was advised in connection with the transaction by Seyfarth Shaw's hospitality group.

About Noble

With more than $6.0 billion invested in travel and hospitality real estate over the past three decades, Noble brings scale, consistency, and focus to one of the most dynamic sectors of the U.S. economy. As a fiduciary for globally recognized institutional investors, including pension plans, endowments, foundations, wealth managers, and insurance companies, Noble is entrusted to preserve and compound capital across cycles. Recognized among PERE's Top 200 Global Investment Managers and as a Best Place to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Noble's track record reflects enduring performance, partnership, and purpose.

