Noble Acquires Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites by Hilton Downtown Denver

Downtown Denver is comprised by a highly dense residential population and is home to more than 45,000 college students. As a result, the city ranked No. 2 on U.S. News and World Report list of 2019 Best Places to Live citing a strong job market and high quality of life. Denver is also ranked among Niche's 2019 Best Cities for Young Professionals and Magnify Money's 2019 Best U.S. City for Working Women .

"We are pleased to be acquiring these best-in-class hotels in one of the most dynamic markets in the United States which provide an opportunity to add value through a targeted renovation and enhancement", said Noble principal, Ben Brunt.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown Denver and Homewood Suites by Hilton Downtown Denver feature a combined 302 guestrooms and suites, first class health and fitness, indoor pool and whirlpool, signature cocktails at 550 Bar and Patio and more than 7,000 square feet of meeting and boardroom space. The hotels are situated between the Colorado Convention Center and Denver's famous 16th Street Pedestrian Mall which connects to Union Station, the world-class, multimodal transportation hub with direct-rail connection to Denver International Airport.

Since 1993, Noble has specialized in making income and value-add investments in upscale hotels throughout the United States. Through its private equity real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $3 billion in communities throughout the country and has created thousands of jobs. As a fiduciary to state pensions, university endowments and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital which provides retirement benefits for our country's teachers, policemen and firefighters as well as financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

