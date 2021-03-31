Noble Acquires Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville | Ponte Vedra

Jacksonville, Florida is a rapidly growing metropolitan city known for its high quality of life and business-friendly environment. The city's significant economic expansion has led to employment growth four times the national average. The Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville | Ponte Vedra is located in the renowned Ponte Vedra Beach area of Jacksonville, at the entrance to TPC Sawgrass, home of THE PLAYERS Championship and the new PGA Tour headquarters. The hotel provides direct access to the area's primary demand generators, such as the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Blue Cross Blue Shield's Florida headquarters, St. Johns Town Center, and four public beaches with more than 22 miles of coastline.

"The Jacksonville market demonstrates the key macro trends we are looking for in cities which we believe will outperform as we enter a new lodging cycle," said Dustin Fisher, Noble Vice President. "This high-quality asset will undergo a meaningful value-add renovation which will help to drive market share throughout a diversified mix of leisure, healthcare, corporate and government demand generators."

Noble Investment Group

Founded in 1993, Noble is a minority-owned real estate investment manager with a diverse team specializing in the upscale U.S. lodging sector. Through its institutional real estate funds, Noble has invested more than $4 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

