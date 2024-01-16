Noble Acquires Holiday Inn Express Downtown Nashville

Urban city center hotel is centrally located in the heart of Music City

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the acquisition of the Holiday Inn Express Nashville Downtown. Located on Broadway in the heart of downtown Nashville, the hotel is embedded within the city's entertainment district and steps away from over 100 live music venues, the Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, more than 500 bars and restaurants, and over 100 shopping experiences.

Downtown Nashville is a vibrant, walkable district with eight million square feet of Class A office space accommodating over 80,000 employees daily. The city attracts more than 15 million visitors annually and boasts an array of iconic venues like the Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"The Nashville market remains among the most dynamic growth markets in the country, with a highly diversified demand base across multiple segments," said Dustin Fisher, Noble Vice President.

Nashville's reputation as an East Coast hub continues to grow, and the city garnered widespread recognition in 2023. It was acclaimed as the hottest job market in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal, a top destination for young professionals by Forbes, and the best U.S. city for starting a career, according to Bankrate. The city also earned the top spot in ULI's Best Markets for Real Estate Investment and CBRE's Tech-30 report. Additionally, Nashville celebrated being listed among the Best Cities in the U.S. and Reader's Favorite Cities in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, and Best Cities in the U.S. in Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

About Noble Investment Group

Noble is an award-winning real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested nearly $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and supporting the significant creation of jobs. PERE has named Noble one of the Top 200 Global Investment Managers, and the firm has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments and the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

As a fiduciary to institutional investors, including foremost pensions plans, endowments, foundations, wealth management firms, and insurance companies, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

