Noble Acquires Hyatt Place Austin | Round Rock

A highly diversified mix of leisure demand and pro-business climate has made Austin one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and the No. 1 U.S. City for Net Migration in 2020. Austin is considered one of the nation's dominant tech hubs alongside Silicon Valley, with numerous high-profile corporate relocations and expansions from companies like Tesla, Oracle, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Austin ranks No. 1 on Inc.'s list of America's top cities for technology businesses and No. 1 on CompTIA's list of Best Tech Cities for IT Jobs . A rapidly intensifying corporate market, longstanding demand from the state government, the University of Texas, and world-class entertainment destinations, make Austin a prominent growth market.

The Hyatt Place Austin | Round Rock is located in the vibrant mixed-use development, La Frontera, surrounded by more than two million square feet of Class-A office and retail. Major employers proximate to the hotel include the Dell World Headquarters, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Trellis Company, Kalahari Waterpark Resort and Convention Center, and Emerson Automation Solutions. Round Rock is also known as the sports capital of Texas, playing host to the largest youth and recreational sports tournaments for athletes worldwide.

Noble Investment Group

Founded in 1993, Noble is a minority-owned real estate investment manager with a diverse team specializing in the upscale U.S. lodging sector. Through its institutional real estate funds, Noble has invested $4 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the UNPRI and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com

SOURCE Noble Investment Group

Related Links

www.nobleinvestment.com

